During his appearance on HBO’s “The Shop,” a show produced by Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James, Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady discussed various topics, from winning seven Super Bowl titles and to being called as the Greatest of all Time (GOAT). Brady, who appeared alongside Golden State Warriors star Draymond Green, comedian Chelsea Handler, artist Kid Cudi, and businessmen Maverick Carter and Paul Rivera, tackled his first venture into free agency last offseason after playing 20 seasons with the New England Patriots, per Conor Roche of Boston.com.

The episode created quite a stir when Brady, during one of its teasers, spoke about a team that expressed interest in signing him during the free agency suddenly backed out, which led him to think, “You’re sticking with that mother f—er? Are you serious?”, referring to the team’s quarterback at that time.

Aside from the Buccaneers, among the teams that expressed interest in Brady were the Chicago Bears, Los Angeles Chargers, Las Vegas Raiders, Los Angeles Rams, New Orleans Saints Saints, and the San Francisco 49ers. Brady did not reveal the team's name during the episode but clarified that he wouldn’t have signed with that squad anyway, per Adam Maya of NFL.com. Instead, Brady went on to sign a two-year contract worth $50 million with the Buccaneers, whom he led to their first Super Bowl title since 2002 with a 31-9 win over the then-defending champion Kansas City Chiefs.

Brady talks about winning

During his first four seasons as a starter for the Patriots, Brady led the team to three Super Bowl titles, but he and the squad went on a 10-year championship drought. According to Brady, that title drought gave him a new sense of perspective about winning. So the next time the Patriots won a Super Bowl in 2014, Brady said it was the most amazing experience of his life, saying, “I had a perspective of not doing well and taking it for granted when it did go well and then realizing at this moment, ‘Oh my God.

That was impossible.”

Brady chimes in on the GOAT debate

With seven Super Bowl rings, Brady is considered the GOAT in the NFL. But the debate was revived anew after James said during one of the shows that the quarterback can’t be the greatest athlete ever because he doesn’t play both sides of the ball. “I’m not a big comparison guy like that,” Brady said of James’ comment, which he backed.

Brady said there’s a truth to James’ comment as there are things that he certainly cannot do, like blocking, tackling, running, and catching. “So, let me do that really well. If I do that, I think the team could certainly use me for that,” he added. Brady has a chance to add to his legend as he goes for his 8th Super Bowl ring in the upcoming season. The quarterback signed a one-year contract extension with the squad in the offseason, allowing him to fulfill his goal of playing until he’s 45 years old.