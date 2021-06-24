At this stage of his career, it looks like Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady has nothing left to prove. With seven Super Bowl rings in 10 appearances to the big game, the 43-year-old Brady is considered the Greatest of All Time (GOAT). But during an appearance on The Late Late Show with James Corden, Brady revealed that his current motivation is to prove it to himself, rather than prove something to everyone else. "So it's not about proving it to others what you can do, it's more about proving it to yourself,” said Brady, adding that it’s hard to walk away from something knowing that you can still feel and like doing it.

Even though he’s turning 44 this year, Brady said he still has a chance to prove it to himself that he can still perform at a high level at that age. “I really worked to a point where I can still do it at this age,” said Brady, per a report by Kevin Patra of NFL.com. Earlier, Brady reiterated his plan to play until he's 45 years old, despite claim by Buccaneers general manager Jason Licht that he can play until he's 50.

Brady doesn’t think about being the GOAT

When he entered the NFL as a 199th overall pick in the 2000 NFL Draft, Brady worked hard to prove to others that he belongs in the league. Since taking over the starting job in 2001 with the New England Patriots, Brady led the team to six Super Bowl titles in nine appearances during his 20 seasons with the team.

Last offseason, Brady joined the Buccaneers on a two-year deal worth $50 million. The move paid off as he led the Buccaneers to their first Super Bowl title since 2002, further cementing his legacy as the GOAT. In Super Bowl LV, Brady outplayed a younger Patrick Mahomes as he led the Buccaneers to a 31-9 triumph over the then defending champion Kansas City Chiefs.

When asked by Corden how often he thinks about being the GOAT, Brady replied "I don't. “You never sit and think: At what I do, I'm the best?” asked Corden, to which Brady replied “It's like saying what do you like better, steak, fish, chicken?" "Steak," Corden said.

Bucs announce training camp dates

The Buccaneers have released the dates and times for their 2021 training camp, but it won’t be open to the general public, per Luke Easterling of USA Today.

According to Easterling, the training camp will begin on July 25 at AdventHealth Training Center, but it will be open only to season pass members, luxury suite holders and other special groups will be allowed to attend. The Buccaneers have already sold all of their season tickets for their home games in the upcoming season. The Buccaneers earlier allowed 100 percent capacity at Raymond James Stadium next season. According to Buccaneers Chief Operating Officer Brian Ford, the team is excited to welcome the return of fans to training camp and a sold-out crowd for the upcoming season. “The excitement surrounding Buccaneers football is stronger than ever,” he said.