Nebraska Huskers fans have been praying for Collin Miller’s health after the linebacker suffered a horrific-looking injury during Saturday’s loss to Illinois. The players on both teams looked devastated when Miller lay motionless on the ground after making a tackle. The Huskers’ co-captain had to be carted off the field, and he was rushed to the Bryan Medical Center by the team’s medical staff. In his latest interview, Nebraska’s head coach, Scott Frost, gave a positive update on Miller's health.

Coach Frost is cautiously optimistic about Miller’s chances of making a full recovery

According to Frost, the preliminary medical examination on the talented linebacker showed that he still has his full range of movement.

The Coach is cautiously optimistic that Miller will pull through and make a full recovery from his injury. The third-year head coach has suggested that Miller is probably the Huskers’ best leader, and the team is praying for him to make a quick recovery. After the update from Coach Frost, Miller later took to Twitter to thank his teammates and the Huskers fans for their good wishes. The talented defensive player wrote, “I want to thank everyone for the thoughts and prayers as they definitely worked. God was with me.”

Miller’s teammates were distraught after learning about his injury

After the game against Illinois, several Huskers players addressed Miller's injury in their media appearances. The team’s senior cornerback, Dicaprio Bootle, claimed that he was heartbroken after seeing his teammate go down.

Bootle acknowledged that players are always aware of the risk they take when they step onto a football field, but he was still distraught when he learned about the severity of Miller’s injury. The cornerback admitted that the Huskers’ co-captain was the heart and soul of the defense, and it was hard for his teammates to play with the same energy after watching their captain leave the field on a stretcher.

Huskers’ fans took to social media to wish Miller a quick recovery. In addition to the linebacker, several Nebraska players struggled with injuries during the loss against Illinois. The team’s center, Cameron Jurgens, tried to play through a foot injury. Coach Frost replaced the center in the second half after he committed an error during a fourth-down snap and added another costly holding penalty that canceled a Huskers touchdown.

Scott Frost attributed the errors to Cameron’s foot injury, but he also admitted that the coaching staff would need to work with the player to correct some of the mistakes he made against Illinois. Nebraska Huskers will play its next game against Iowa on Friday. Given the severity of his injury, it is unlikely that Miller will be available for the game. However, Nebraska Huskers fans are happy with the news that he could make a full recovery.