We all know that Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady is considered the greatest of all time (GOAT), with six Super Bowl trophies under his belt. Brady entered the NFL without much fanfare as he was selected by the New England Patriots with the 199th overall pick in the 2000 NFL Draft. Despite the challenges, Brady made his way to the 53-man roster as the fourth quarterback and eventually elevated to the starter’s role following Drew Bledsoe’s season-ending injury in 2001. It was the start of a Hall-of-Fame bound career for Brady, who left the Patriots in the offseason to face a new challenge with the Buccaneers, who have yet to make the playoffs since 2007 and win the Super Bowl since 2003.

However, there are other qualities that make the 43-year-old Brady a cut above the rest of the quarterbacks in the NFL. In an article by Sam Farmer of the Los Angeles Times, four former NFL quarterbacks, including Hall of Famer and now ESPN football analyst Steve Young, discussed other qualities that make Brady the greatest quarterback in NFL history. Aside from Young, fellow ESPN analyst Matt Hasselbeck, CBS football analyst Rich Gannon and Trent Dilfer, who now coaches high school football in Nashville, spoke about Brady’s greatness.

Young amazed at Brady’s desire to learn

For Young, he’s amazed at Brady’s willingness and desire to learn more from the game. According to Young, he memorized every game plan when he was still playing for the San Francisco 49ers, but Brady took it further by expanding on every ounce of data.

Young said Brady is accountable and wants everyone around him to know that they will be held accountable too. Young said Brady is encouraging head coach Bruce Arians to call out his mistakes during media interviews to give other players that sense of truth that he’s accountable for his actions.

For Gannon, he’s surprised at how Brady has seamlessly moved from one team to another, especially at this point in his career.

Gannon said Brady and Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels have developed the level of chemistry in New England where they could finish each other’s sentences. But going to Tampa Bay was a dramatic change for Brady as he has to deal with a system that is very different from his 20 years in New England.

Gannon said Brady’s arrival in Tampa Bay put every member of the Buccaneers on high alert. “It really heightens everybody’s alertness, professionalism, attention to detail, sense of urgency,” said Gannon, adding that “this is Tom Brady. I can’t screw this up.”

Hasselback praises Brady’s hard work

Hasselback, for his part, said that one thing that separates the veteran quarterback from everybody else is how hard he works. “He’s maniacally obsessed with being great,” said Hasselback. What even makes it more amazing is that Brady is doing it at age 43, Hasselback added. For Dilfer, it was Brady’s ability to see the field from sideline to sideline, like lizard eyes. Dilfer also likes Brady’s accuracy and his grit.“Tom Brady is walking grit.

He sweats grit,” said Dilfer, adding that Brady’s relentless desire to pursue greatness is contagious. The Buccaneers are scheduled to play the Los Angeles Rams on Monday Night Football, where they are a 3.5-point favorite.