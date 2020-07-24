As the college football season draws near with each passing day, teams have ramped up their preparations while observing the rules put in place by the NCAA to protect their players from the coronavirus. Teams will only compete in their respective conferences this season due to the prevailing pandemic. Among the college sports conferences, the Big Ten promises to be one of the most competitive. 247Sports recently compiled a list of the best coaches in the Big Ten Conference, which had current Nebraska head coach, Scott Frost, in the top ten, reports 247 Sports.

Scott Frost among the best

According to 247Sports, Coach Frost is the ninth-best head coach in the Big Ten Conference.

While Huskers fans could argue that Frost deserves to rank higher on the list, his 9-15 record during his two-year tenure kept him out of the list of top five coaches in the conference. However, Frost has received some recognition for his stellar recruiting efforts during his two years with the Huskers. Nebraska has ranked in the top 25 nationally during the last two recruiting cycles, and many analysts have tipped Nebraska to make the playoffs in Coach Frost’s third season.

If Nebraska Huskers records a winning season in 2020, Frost will likely shoot up the list of top coaches in the Big Ten. One of the coaches ahead of Frost on the current list is Ohio State head coach, Ryan Day. Coach Ryan is fifth on the list after posting an impressive 13-1 winning record with the Buckeyes during his first season in charge.

Heading into his second season, Coach Ryan could move to the top of the list if he takes Ohio State to the national playoff championship game. He would top James Franklin, who is widely seen as the best coach in the Big Ten conference due to the success he has had at Penn State.

The list of top coaches

Franklin has turned Penn State into a college football powerhouse, guiding the team to three 11-win seasons in the past four years. The Nittany Lions were also the Big Ten Conference champions in 2016, and they will be among the favorites to win the conference in 2020. Other notable coaches who made it on the top ten list were Michigan’s Jim Harbaugh, who came in at the sixth position; Iowa’s Kirk Ferentz was the seventh-best coach, while Wisconsin’s Paul Chryst was third on the list.

Coach Frost will have to up his game if he is to move up the list, which has some high profile coaches. However, Huskers’ fans are confident that Frost will have success this season and move up the list. In a past interview, Coach Frost has said that he is not worried about winning individual accolades. Instead, the third-year coach hopes that his team will be ready to compete when the season begins in September.