Laurent Duvernay-Tardif has a unique biography. He's the grandson of high-ranking Quebec politician Guy Tardif. In his own right, Duvernay-Tardif plays in the National Football League with the Kansas City Chiefs. And he also holds a medical degree from McGill University in Montreal.

The year 2020 would be a momentous one for Duvernay-Tardif. In both good and bad ways. He would help the Chiefs win the Super Bowl. Around the same timeframe, COVID-19 began hitting the world in force. Now, the NFL is trying to figure out how to play the 2020 season in relative safety. But Duvernay-Tardif has already made his own personal choice.

Will not play, is instead focusing on fighting COVID-19

Laurent Duvernay-Tardif is not expected to be back as a guard for the Chiefs for the 2020 season. According to NBC, he plans to continue his work as a doctor in Montreal. There, he has been helping to combat COVID-19 at a facility for long-term care.

Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, a special 'Opt-Out Option' was made available for players in 2020. Duvernay-Tardif is the first one to use it officially. He called the choice one of the most difficult decisions he has had to make in his life. But he said being at the frontline of the pandemic has given him a different perspective.

For himself, the risk of transmission was too much to justify playing football.

If he's to take risks, he'd rather do it while caring for patients.

Duvernay-Tardif played collegiately at McGill. He was a two-time All-Canadian selection. In 2014, he was considered the best player available in the Canadian Football League Draft. But he was selected until the third round by the Calgary Stampeders.

The fall was apparently because it was known there was strong interest from the NFL.

And indeed, the Chiefs did select Duvernay-Tardif in the sixth round of the NFL Draft that year. As had been speculated, he chose to sign with the NFL team.

Not the first medical doctor to play in the NFL

Several former NFL players have gone on to earn medical doctorates.

But according to MSN, there have only been four to hold one while still in the league.

Two of them were father and son. Bill McColl was playing with the Chicago Bears when he received his doctorate and became an orthopedic surgeon. Later, he got involved in Republican politics and was inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame. Milt McColl, Bill's son, won two Super Bowls with the San Francisco 49ers. He eventually graduated from medical school and continued playing with the Los Angeles Rams.

Jim Kovach is the other. He received his degree while a member of the New Orleans Saints. Later, he became Milt McColl's teammate with the 49ers. Kovach also later obtained a law degree and became a practicing lawyer.

There have also been at least two certified dentists to play in the NFL. Bill Lenkaitis pulled double-duty as a player and the team dentist for the New England Patriots. He remained the team dentist after his retirement as a player. Les Horvath earned a dental degree from Ohio State University. He also won the Heisman Trophy and a national championship as a member of the football team. After serving as an officer in the U.S. Navy, he joined the Los Angeles Rams. In the off-season, he continued as a dentist. Horvath won an AAFC championship with the Cleveland Browns before retiring. Afterward, he continued practicing dentistry and was inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame.