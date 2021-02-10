Scott Frost is yet to guide the Nebraska Huskers to a winning season since taking over the team’s head coaching job. Many fans were confident that Frost was the right man to make the Huskers competitive in the Big Ten conference when he took over the head-coaching job. Unfortunately, the 46-year-old is yet to match the expectations of the Nebraska fan base, and there has been speculation that he could leave the team. However, Coach Frost shot down rumors of his departure in his latest press conference.

Coach Frost is still determined to make Nebraska competitive in the Big Ten Conference

Heading into his fourth season with Nebraska, Coach Frost has maintained that he is still determined to turn the team into a college football powerhouse.

However, he has admitted that the criticism he has received from some fans may have been justified. Nevertheless, Scott Frost feels that he will be under less pressure once his players put together a positive run of results in the upcoming season. The 46-year-old has advised his team to ignore the outside noise and instead focus on improving their play during the offseason. Coach Frost has also addressed the departures of some key players from the team.

Several Nebraska players have entered the transfer portal this offseason

Many Nebraska Huskers fans were surprised after Luke McCaffery entered the transfer portal. The second-year quarterback recorded 466 passing yards and one touchdown in the 2020 season, as he was involved in an intense quarterback competition with Adrian Martinez.

Fans were optimistic that McCaffery would improve this year, but the talented quarterback opted to end his time with the Huskers. Nebraska Huskers will also be without its top wide receiver in 2021 after Wan’Dale Robinson announced that he would be transferring to Kentucky. Additionally, Husker's offensive lineman, Will Farniok has entered the transfer portal.

In his press conference, Coach Frost gave his opinion on the ongoing changes to his team.

The fourth-year head coach claimed that he had no problem with the players who had decided to take their talents elsewhere. Scott Frost pointed out that he transferred from Stanford to Nebraska during his college career, and it would be hypocritical of him to criticize his players for entering the transfer portal.

Nonetheless, Coach Frost has promised that his scouting department will add more talent to the Huskers’ roster this offseason. The 46-year-old has also urged his young players to be more patient with their development. Coach Frost feels that some of the younger players on his team are too eager to make an impact when they first join the roster, and they are therefore frustrated when they fail to achieve instant success. Nebraska fans are now looking forward to the team’s spring training sessions in the forthcoming weeks. Many analysts feel that Coach Frost will have to galvanize his team after the recent string of departures in the offseason.