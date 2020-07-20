Former New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady took time to greet his wife, supermodel Gisele Bundchen, on her 40th birthday, calling her the “sunshine of my life.” On his Instagram account, Brady posted a photo of Gisele together with their two children with the caption “Happy 40th Birthday @gisele” and a few lines from Frank Sinatra’s hit “"You are the sunshine of my life. That's why I'll always be around. You are the apple of my eye. Forever you'll stay in my heart." Gisele responded to Brady’s sweet message, saying “Thank you my love. Te amo tanto.”

Brady also posts video greeting for Gisele

If that wasn’t enough, Brady posted a video greeting for Gisele together with their two children Benjamin and Vivian and John, the quarterback’s son from her relationship with actress Bridget Moynahan.

In the video, Brady thanked “the love of my life” for inspiring him everyday to be the best person that he can be. Brady also lauded Gisele for being the most wonderful example and her dedication to loving and helping people around the world. “I’m lucky to have you as my wife. Our kids are lucky to have the best mom in the world. We love you so much,” Brady said. In the caption for the video, Brady revealed that Gisele decided to give back to our planet by planting 40,000 trees in the Amazon forest. “Always caring about others before yourself, and it’s what makes me fall in love with you over and over again, every single day,” Brady said, adding that they are very lucky to have Gisele in their lives.

Brady ended the caption with “Te amo para sempre.” Brady is known for posting sweet messages to Gisele, whom he started dating in 2006 before marrying her in 2009 in California. Brady played 20 years for the Patriots before he joined the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the offseason on a two-year contract worth $50 million.

Patriots to operate at 20 percent capacity

The Patriots announced that they expect to hold home games at Gillette Stadium at 20 percent capacity in the upcoming season amid the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic, subject to approval of the local and state governments. This scenario has led to the dropping of around 97 percent of Patriots tickets on the secondary market, while some have been pulled down completely, per TicketIQ.

This resulted in the surge in ticket prices for Patriots home games, increasing by as much as 39 percent from $424 to $591. According to TicketIQ, the Patriots currently have a 0.26 rating on its COVID-19 Safety Index, the third-best in the country when it comes to safety in attending home games. It will be an exciting season for the Patriots as fans are anxious on how they will perform with a different starting quarterback with Brady now with the Buccaneers. The Patriots recently signed 2015 Most Valuable Player Cam Newton as a possible replacement for Brady, but they also have second-year player Jarrett Stidham to compete for the starting job.