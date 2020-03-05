Last offseason, the Browns traded for Odell Beckham Jr by giving up strong safety Jabrill Peppers, a first-round pick and a third-round pick. The Browns hoped that this trade would put them over the top and thrust them into a playoff spot, but instead, the plan backfired miserably as the Browns finished 6-10 and were the biggest disappointment of the season.

OBJ didn't have a great season in Cleveland as he finished with the lowest amount of yards in his career over a full game slate and only got four touchdowns.

He wasn't even the best receiver on his team as his former college teammate Jarvis Landry had a better season than he did and became the WR1 in Cleveland.

The Browns may very well keep OBJ and hope that the offense becomes lethal like it was supposed to be for the upcoming season, but they may be willing to trade him to help address other areas of needs on the roster. In the case that the Browns do decide to move on from OBJ after one season, here is what they could get in return for him.

Baltimore Ravens

Ravens get: OBJ

Browns get: 2020 first-round pick and 2021 third-round pick

The Ravens offense relies heavily on the run game due to their strong RB depth and their QB Lamar Jackson who rushed for the most yards for a quarterback in a single season. In the air, they have TE Mark Andrews, who averaged 13.3 yards a catch with ten touchdowns as well as rookie WR Marquise Brown, who did well but was inconsistent.

To strengthen their game in the air, they could look to acquire OBJ who, if they were able to get him in Baltimore, they would possibly by far have the strongest offense in the game. Getting a star WR like OBJ would also leave opposing defenses completely guessing whether the Ravens are going to run or throw the ball.

In return, the Browns would get a first-round pick in this year's draft, which is the twenty-eighth overall pick as well as a third-round pick in 2021.

Will Brinson of CBS has Wisconsin LB Zack Baun being selected at pick 28. Baun is 6'2 and 238 pounds, who recorded a broad jump of 115 inches at the combine.

Buffalo Bills

Bills get: OBJ

Browns get: 2020 second-round pick, 2021 second-round pick, and 2021 fourth-round pick

The Bills currently have John Brown and Cole Beasley as their primary receivers. Their receiving corps could definitely use an upgrade, and OBJ would definitely provide them with the big upgrade the Bills receiving corps needs. The Bills have been searching for a star receiver for a while, which is evidenced from the last offseason when they were close to acquiring Antonio Brown until the trade was called off.

While the Browns don't get a first-round pick in this deal, they get three picks over the next two years, which would help the team since there are multiple holes on the Browns roster. Draft analyst Chad Reuter of NFL.com has edge Curtis Weaver being selected with the Bills second-round pick. Weaver, 6'2/265 pounds, recorded a broad jump of 116 inches at the combine.

Green Bay Packers

Packers get: OBJ

Browns get 2020 first-round pick, 2020 seventh-round pick, and 2021 third-round pick.

With Aaron Rodgers getting closer towards the end of his career, the Packers need a star player to bring another Super Bowl to Green Bay.

OBJ could be that player and would form a nice receiving duo with Davante Adams. If the Packers front office were able to pair Adams and OBJ together, this would spread out the offense more and would prevent Adams from being double-teamed, which Adams got a lot of from opposing defenses.

In return, the Browns get three picks, including two in this year's draft. Zach Buckley of Bleacher Report has Arizona State WR Brandon Aiyuk being selected with the Packers first-round pick this year. Aiyuk is 6'0 and weighs 205 pounds. At the combine, he ran the 40-yard dash in 4.5 seconds with a broad jump of 128 inches.

Las Vegas Raiders

Raiders get: OBJ and 2021 fourth-round pick (Browns)

Browns get: FS Jonathan Abram, 2020 third-round pick (Bears) and 2021 sixth-round pick

The Raiders are looking to do big things in their first season in Las Vegas. They've been linked as a potential landing spot for Tom Brady as they look to make the playoffs in the upcoming season. Whether they're able to sign Brady or not, getting OBJ in Vegas would help the Raiders make a playoff push and could give another reason for Brady to sign in Las Vegas. The Raiders have mediocre WR at best, and OBJ would make the Raiders as a team a lot better.

In addition to OBJ, the Raiders would also get a fourth-round pick in next year's draft.

Instead of getting a first-round pick, the Browns opt to go with receiving a young player as the core of the return which is free safety, Jonathan Abram. Abram was selected with pick 27 of last year's draft and is 23 years old. He only appeared in one game last season but would be a big part of Brown's future going forward. They would also get two picks, which include a third-round pick this year and a sixth-round pick next year. With the third-round pick originally belonging to the Bears, it was traded to the Raiders as part of the Khalil Mack trade.

The pick, eightieth overall, is projected to be edge Darrell Taylor, according to Chad Reuter of nfl.com. Taylor stands 6'4 and weighs 267 pounds.

New Orleans Saints

Saints get: OBJ

Browns get: 2020 fourth-round pick, 2021 first-round pick, and 2021 second-round pick

The Saints need something that will push them over the hump and get them to the Super Bowl, which they have missed out on the past three years. They have a superstar WR in Michael Thomas, but he receives double coverage every time unless a superstar CB is covering him. Giving Drew Brees, another superstar wide receiver could get the Saints to reach the Super Bowl and have weaker coverages on his receivers.

The Browns would get three picks by sending OBJ to New Orleans. While they only get a fourth this year, they would get the Saints top two picks in 2021, giving them two picks in both the first and second round of next year's draft.

New York Jets

Jets get: OBJ

Browns get: 2020 third-round pick, 2021 second-round pick, and 2021 fifth-round pick

OBJ could find himself back at MetLife Stadium and back in New York but playing for the Jets instead of the Giants, his former team. Many speculate that the Jets would be the team OBJ would get traded to if the Browns were to trade him. With the Jets possibly losing WR Robby Anderson to free agency, OBJ would be able to replace his presence and provide the Jets an upgrade at the position.

In OBJ, he would give QB Sam Darnold a superstar weapon in the air that can be relied on to make big plays.

As the Jets are more than one good player away from contention, it's unlikely that they would be willing to give a first-round pick to get OBJ or any superstar player, but the Browns would be able to get three picks that include a third-rounder this year and a second-rounder next year. Chad Rueter of nfl.com has C Tyler Biadasz being taken with the Jets third-rounder this year. Biadasz is 6'4 and weighs 314 pounds.

New England Patriots and Pittsburgh Steelers

Both the Patriots and Steelers would benefit from a player like OBJ on their team, but it's unlikely they attempt to trade for him.

The Patriots have a ton of uncertainty surrounding them regarding whether Brady will re-sign with them or opt to go somewhere else. In the case that Brady goes elsewhere, they probably don't want to give up high draft picks to get a WR if they don't have a starting-caliber quarterback to throw the ball to OBJ.

It would be unlikely to see OBJ in a Steelers uniform because the Steelers and Browns play in the same division. The Browns wouldn't want to help out the Steelers or any team in their division by trading a star player in OBJ for draft picks, which become players with unknown talent at the game's highest level.