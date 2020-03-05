New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees and Kansas City Chief signal-caller Patrick Mahomes both gave their respective takes on the future of New England Patriots veteran quarterback Tom Brady, who will turn free agent for the first time in his 20-year career on March 18. In an interview on WEEI's The Greg Hill Show, Brees said he doesn't see Brady going anywhere but the Patriots, but clarified that he can't speak for him or anybody else, per a report by Ryan Hannable of WEEI.com. “I love Tom Brady," Brees said, calling the 42-year-old signal-caller as "legend." At this point in his career, Brees said Brady’s aim is to win and not about money.

“I don’t think any of this is about money for Tom. I think it is about winning another championship,” Brees stressed. The 41-year-old Brees added that Brady feels that he’s in a situation where he has all the pieces in place to win and be successful. Brees recently announced that he will return for another tour of duty with the Saints where he has played since 2006. However, Brees is yet to sign a new deal with New Orleans.

Mahomes says it would be off to see Brady in another uniform

Mahomes, for his part, basically echoed Brees’ claim that it would be odd to see Brady in another uniform other than the Patriots next season.

“I have no idea, just like everyone else,” Mahomes told CBSSports.com when asked if he has any inside information about Brady’s decision. According to Mahomes, the last time he spoke to Brady was when the Chiefs won Super Bowl LIV. “He hit me up after the Super Bowl and congratulated me,” said Mahomes. There is a possibility that Mahomes and Brady could face off twice next season if the veteran signal-caller opts to join the Chiefs’ division rivals -- the Los Angeles Chargers or the Las Vegas Raiders.

The Chargers and the Raiders are two of the four teams reportedly interested in Brady’s service. The Raiders reportedly are willing to offer Brady a two-year deal worth $60 million. The Patriots, for their part, haven’t offered Brady anything since they are still waiting for the new collective bargaining agreement to be approved by the players.

Ortiz calls on Patriots to pay Brady

Retired Boston Red Sox slugger David Ortiz gave unsolicited advice to the Patriots, on Thursday, regarding Brady’s future.

Per a report by Darren Hartwell of NBC Sports, Ortiz replied: “pay the man” when asked about Brady’s future with the Patriots. Last month, Ortiz told Phil Perry of NBC Sports Boston that the Patriots would not be wasting their money on Brady. "This guy is money and this guy gives you the best effort,” Ortiz told Perry. It was reported that head coach Bill Belichick and Brady have started discussions about a new deal, per Tom E. Curran of NBC Sports.