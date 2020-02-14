New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady and his wife, supermodel Gisele Bundchen, exchanged sweet Valentine’ Day messages on their respective social media accounts. On his Instagram account, the 42-year-old Brady posted a photo of Gisele biting his ear and accompanied it with the caption “My forever Valentine.” Brady’s post drew a reaction from Gisele, who commented: “What a cutie I have.” The supermodel, for her part, posted a photo of him and Brady with the caption “My forever Valentine. Te amo!

Wishing you all a happy Valentine’s Day. Meu eterno namorado. Te amo! Desejando a todos um dia cheio de amor!”

Brady then responded with “Te amo muito. But you already know that.” In English, Te amo muito means “love you very much.” Brady’s latest post hasn’t resulted in a frenzy from Patriots fans, unlike the cryptic photo that he posted ahead of Super Bowl LIV where he was photographed inside Gillette Stadium. However, fans heaved a collective sigh of relief when it turned out to be a Super Bowl ad.

Couple known for expressing love on social media

This was no surprise since the couple is known for posting sweet messages and comments on Instagram. Last month, Gisele shared a sweet moment with her daughter Vivi on Instagram, where Brady he professed his love for them by commenting “my two loves.” Brady and Gisele are together for more than 14 years now. They dated for three years before getting married on Feb.

26, 2009, in California. They have two kids together, in addition to Brady’s child with actress Bridget Moynahan. Recently, Gisele told The Observer the key to her successful marriage to Brady despite their status as stars and their busy schedules. According to Gisele, she gives Brady full attention when they are together.

Brady staying with Patriots, per Bleacher Report

Brady will turn free agent for the first time in his 20-year career on March 18, but it looks like he will stay with the Patriots.

Bleacher Report, on Thursday, came up with a meme of Brady indicating that the veteran quarterback would definitely stay with the Patriots, per a report by Matt Miller.

According to Miller, the feeling around the NFL is that Brady will re-sign with the Patriots, who would then give him some help on offense. Miller, citing a former Patriots employee, reported that head coach Bill Belichick knows he can’t win with any available quarterback in the free-agent market so he will stick with Brady. Also, Miller said that the Patriots are eyeing several free agents, including tight end Hunter Henry and wide receiver A.J.

Green. Earlier, NFL analyst and commentator Skip Bayless commented Brady can be compared to an in-prime Michael Jordan in his last two seasons with the Chicago Bulls.