Last season, hopes were high that Nebraska’s college football program would take a huge leap forward. However, the Huskers fell short of those expectations as they ended the season with a disappointing 5-7 record. In what was Scott Frost’s second season in charge, the roster lacked depth at key skill positions. The Husker’s head coach is now 9-15 since taking over the program, reports Husker Corner.

Scott Frost building his own team

However, Frost Scott is positive that the team will soon put together a competitive season.

In a recent interview, he expressed some optimism about the future, saying that he was now building his own team. “We’re starting to build a team that’s our team. Maybe for the first time since I’ve been at Nebraska, the culture’s about there.” Scott Frost has overseen an improvement in recruiting for the Huskers. The last two classes ranked in the top 20 nationally. The program’s recruiting efforts continue as they look to build a talented 2021 class.

Nebraska targets Devonta Smith for its 2021 class

The Huskers have been identifying some players they hope will be a good fit for their next class. One such player is Devonta Smith, a 5'11", 170 pounds three-star prospect who plays at the cornerback position. Devonta Smith’s has built a reputation as a solid cornerback who can cover receivers both in the slot and out wide. His ability to track the ball has impressed scouts who predict that he could be a starter by his second year.

In addition to the Husker’s, the talented cornerback has received offers from Cincinnati, Notre Dame, Penn State, and Tennessee.

Devonta, a bright prospect

Nebraska Husker’s pursuit of Devonta shows that the program is confident it can recruit the best prospects in the country. In addition to the young cornerback, the Huskers have extended an offer to running back David Holloman. Holloman recorded a 4.39, 40-yard dash last May.

He is an agile player with the ability to make tacklers miss. The running back has also received offers from Akron, Boston College, and Central Michigan. If he accepts the Husker’s offer, he could replace the team’s current running back Dedrick Mills once he graduates.

The 2020 schedule of Nebraska Huskers

For now, the Husker's will head into the offseason hoping to improve on last season. Nebraska's 2020 schedule looks manageable for the first seven games but the team will have a tough end to the season as it plays Ohio State, Iowa, Wisconsin, Penn State, and Minnesota in its last five games.

