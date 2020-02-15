The New England Patriots can negotiate a new contract with veteran quarterback Tom Brady between now until March 18 when he becomes an unrestricted free agent for the first time in his career. The legal tampering period begins on March 16, where other teams can start making offers to the 42-year-old Brady, who earlier declared that he will be open-minded to the process and will embrace whatever the future brings. Tom E. Curran of NBC Sports said there is a possibility that several teams could tamper with Brady and make their respective offers even before the legal period begins.

While tampering is prohibited, it could do the Patriots a favor, according to Curran.

He explained that if Brady and his agent Don Yee have an idea of what to expect from the free-agent market before they start talking to the Patriots organization, then the veteran quarterback could eliminate the process of going on a free-agent tour. Per his source, Curran said there will be 10 teams expressing interest in Brady’s services even before free agency starts March 18 at 4 PM Curran pointed out that other teams tampering with Brady would be in their best interest.

He said the Patriots need an assurance that Brady would be on board before they could convince free-agent tight ends or wideouts to come to New England.

Patriots need new weapons to convince Brady to stay

Curran added that it won’t be about the amount of money but the Patriots’ pitch to Brady would be about the "who", or the names of new offensive weapons who would come to New England and help him win a seventh Super Bowl ring.

Curran said that the team which would provide the best landing spot for Brady to compete for a championship will win the bidding war. Earlier, experts have declared that the Patriots give Brady the best chance to succeed and win a seventh Super Bowl ring. Reports have it that the Los Angeles Chargers and the Las Vegas-bound Oakland Raiders are expected to vie for Brady’s services in the offseason.

Raiders to offer 2-year deal worth $60 million

Longtime sports journalist Larry Fitzgerald Sr., father of Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald, tweeted Friday that the Raiders are reportedly prepared to offer Brady a two-year, $60 million contract. Earlier, Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reported that the Patriots are willing to offer Brady a salary in excess of $30 million a year to stay in New England.

I’m told 🏈Las Vegas is prepared to offer @TomBrady $60 million over 2 years. — Larry Fitzgerald Sr. (@FitzBeatSr) February 14, 2020

However, Mike Giardi of NFL Media said that Brady is not asking that kind of salary from the Patriots, but wants the team to spend more money on new weapons for the offense.

The Patriots reportedly could pursue wide receivers Amari Cooper and A.J. Green, who are both unrestricted free agents or arrange a trade with the Cleveland Browns for wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr.