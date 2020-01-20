New England Patriots veteran quarterback Tom Brady and supermodel Gisele Bundchen are together for more than 12 years now. The power couple dated for three years before getting married on Feb. 26, 2009, in California. They have two kids together, in addition to Brady’s child with actress Bridget Moynahan.

In a recent interview with The Observer, Gisele revealed the secret to her successful marriage to Brady despite their status as stars in their respective fields. According to Gisele, she gives Brady full attention when they are together.

“So I think the important part is to have fully present moments with everybody,” said Gisele, explaining that men long for attention. Gisele said she’s not picking up her phone, texting somebody, or thinking about her laundry or her dogs when she’s with her husband.

The supermodel said she also does the same for their children, adding that she takes the time to talk and listen to them. “Same with my husband,” added Gisele. Recently, Brady expressed love for her wife and daughter Vivi by commenting “my two loves” on Gisele’s Instagram post.

Brady says he will continue playing

Brady earlier declared that he will put his decision on his future in the backburner for now and focus on spending more time with his family and decompressing after challenging season for the Patriots. The 42-year-old Brady led the Patriots to a 12-4 record in the regular season but lost to the Tennessee Titans in the Wild Card Game.

Former Patriots teammate and current NFL analyst Willie McGinest said he expects Brady to spend more quality time with his family now that the season is over before deciding on his future, either with the Patriots or any other team.

During his Sunday’s interview with Jim Gray on Westwood One Radio, Brady reiterated his plan to continue his playing career. “I love playing football, and I want to continue to play and do a great job,” said Brady.

Brady open-minded about free agency process

During the interview, Brady declared that he’s open-minded about the process in free agency, which he will experience for the first time in his career since he was drafted 199th overall by the Patriots in 2000 “I’m open-minded about the process,” said Brady, adding that he will embrace whatever the future brings.

The Patriots can sign Brady to a new deal between now and March 18, the start of the league’s new year. However, Jason La Canfora of CBS Sports said Brady is planning to listen to offers from other teams during the free-agency period before making his decision.

During Sunday’s UFC 246, Brady fueled rumors about the possibility of joining the Oakland Raiders when he was spotted talking to team owner Mark Davis.

UFC president Dana White added fuel to the fire that Brady will join the Raiders in Las Vegas if he leaves the Patriots.