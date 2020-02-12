Signing New England Patriots veteran quarterback Tom Brady is like inking basketball superstar Michael Jordan in his last two in-prime seasons with the Chicago Bulls from 1996 to 1998. This was the claim of noted football analyst and commentator Skip Bayless on his Twitter account when tackling the rumor about the Dallas Cowboys interested in signing Brady in place of Dak Prescott. “The point is, never in the history of the NFL has a QB this valuable been on the market. TOM BRADY IS ABOUT TO BE AVAILABLE,” Bayless said on his Twitter account, referring to Brady’s first foray into free agency for the first time in his career on March 18.

“This would've been like being able to sign Michael Jordan for his last two in-his-prime seasons, 1996-'97 and '97-'98,” added the co-host of “Skip and Shannon: Undisputed with Shannon Sharpe” on Fox Sports 1.

The point is, never in the history of the NFL has a QB this valuable been on the market. TOM BRADY IS ABOUT TO BE AVAILABLE. This would've been like being able to sign Michael Jordan for his last two in-his-prime seasons, 1996-'97 and '97-'98. — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) February 10, 2020

If Dak's contract battle turns ugly, I'd sign Brady for the next 2 yrs. This is a WIN NOW league. But if I'm the 49ers, I'd also get rid of Jimmy G in favor in Brady, who grew up a 49ers fan in San Mateo. The 49ers are even better than the Cowboys right now. Brady=2 rings in SF. — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) February 10, 2020

There's only one QB I love more than Dak: that's the GOAT, Tom Brady, who I believe has 2 or 3 more high-level years left in him. He got stuck last yr w pitiful receivers, below-average line and run game. He would give the Cowboys a better chance to win than Dak next 2 years. — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) February 10, 2020

Jordan averaged 29.6 points and 28.7 points, respectively, in his last two seasons with the Bulls before his second retirement.

Jordan also led the Bulls to two more titles during that span, completing another three-peat and bringing his total with Chicago to six NBA trophies. Just recently, Hall of Fame quarterback Brett Favre said he sees no decline in Brady’s game.

Patriots determined to keep Brady

Aside from Prescott, Bayless expressed his liking for the 42-year-old Brady, saying he has two or three more high-level years left in him.

According to Bayless, Brady struggled last season because he “got stuck last year with pitiful receivers, below-average line and run game.” Bayless believes that the Cowboys have a better chance to win with Brady as a quarterback, rather than Prescott.

Bayless said the San Francisco 49ers should get rid of Jimmy Garoppolo and sign Brady, who he believes could lead the team to two Super Bowl trophies before he retires.

However, Brady joining either the 49ers or the Cowboys seems impossible since the Patriots are determined to keep the veteran quarterback as their starter next season. According to Patriots team owner Robert Kraft, their plan is to keep Brady with the team. However, it was reported that Kraft would allow Brady to test the free agent market before he makes his decision on his future.

Patriots ink ex-Packers cornerback

The Patriots made a move ahead of the start of free agency, signing defensive back Lenzy Pipkins to their 90-man roster. The Patriots made the announcement on Tuesday but did not release financial terms and other details of the contract.

26-year-old Pipkins played two seasons with the Green Bay Packers (2017), Indianapolis Colts (2018), Detroit Lions (2018) and the Cleveland Browns (2018). The 6-foot, 196-pounder Pipkins joined the Browns’ training camp but was released on Aug. 31. He never joined another football team since then.