Ohio State Buckeyes chasing after 2021 wide receiver Troy Stellato. 247 Sports is predicting that Stellato will be signing with the Buckeyes. This is because of the aggressive campaigning that Ohio State is doing to sign the receiver. It seems that Troy Stellato has moved up in the priorities list of the Buckeyes for next year’s class. An article on Lettermen, for example, pointed out that the three-star recruit might as well be the No. 1 target for Ohio State’s 2021 class. There were several instances over the past months that Stellato almost signed with Ohio State.

But he wanted to make sure that he checked out other schools first.

Troy Stellato gets multiple offers

As with most top talents, the Ohio State Buckeyes is not the only team pursuing Troy Stellato. It looks like the Clemson Tigers will be Ohio State’s biggest competition in chasing after Stellato. The receiver already had a trip to the Clemson campus. Clemson Tigers head coach Dabo Swinney also seems to be very interested in recruiting him. Stellato also received scholarship offers from at least 29 other college football programs.

Among the flashiest of these programs are the Texas Longhorns, LSU Tigers, and the Alabama Crimson Tides. Let us know what you think about Troy Stellato, put your comment in the comment section. Stay tuned for more news and updates.

USA Today ranks Ohio State Buckeyes 2020 class fifth nationally

According to a USA Today ranking, the Ohio State Buckeyes has the fifth-best 2020 class nationally. The publication referenced the recent signing of four-star recruit Cameron Martinez as having bolstered the 2020 class status of Ohio State.

The fact that Ohio State also successfully signed three of the year’s top 25 players and an impressive wide receiver class boosted its reputation. The Georgia Bulldogs topped the rankings. The Alabama Crimson Tides, Clemson Tigers, and the LSU Tigers occupy the slots between the Bulldogs and the Buckeyes.

Kerry Coombs in Buckeyes

The Ohio State Buckeyes recently named Kerry Coombs as its defensive coordinator for next season.

Coombs already has a long history with the Buckeyes. Before he started serving as defensive backs coach of NFL team Tennessee Titans in 2018, he had the same position in Ohio State for five years. In a way, this is a homecoming for Coombs. There is, however, danger ahead as there are reports that the Cincinnati Bearcats is pursuing Kerry Coombs for a position. If current head coach and former Buckeye defensive coordinator Luke Fickell transfers to the Michigan State Spartans, Coombs could fill the position. These reports are still unconfirmed as of this moment. But if they turn out to be true, it would be a massive blow to Ohio State.