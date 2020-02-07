Terrence Lewis has publicly announced his top choices for the teams that he wants to join in 2021. The Nebraska Cornhuskers is among the options that he confirmed on his Twitter account. According to 247 Sports, the linebacker said that the Nebraska Huskers are in his top six choices. The other schools he is considering are the Florida Gators, Penn State Nittany Lions, Tennessee Volunteers, Texas A&M Aggies, and the Ole Miss Rebels. He, however, said that his list can still change anytime.

Terrence Lewis, who hails from the Miami area, is one of the biggest prospect recruits for the 2021 class.

He is listed in the top 20 in most recruiting rankings, sometimes reaching as high as no. 16. Lewis will be completing his high school football career at Chaminade-Madonna Prep. He used to be part of the football team at Miami Northwestern.

Nebraska Cornhuskers court other 2021, 2022 prospects

Terrence Lewis is only one among the many 2021 and 2022 prospects that the Nebraska Cornhuskers is chasing after. Recently, 2021 safety Tyler Hibbler received a scholarship offer from the Nebraska Huskers after his visit to the Lincoln campus.

Hibbler would be a massive asset for the team because of his speed and tackling abilities. The Nebraska Huskers also gave 2022 recruit Micah Riley a scholarship offer. The in-state tight end could very well end up in the team.

Nebraska is also stepping up its efforts to recruit Christopher Paul Jr. The talented linebacker already finished two Nebraska visits. While the school has not extended an offer yet, it looks like things might lead there soon.

Multiple players leave Nebraska Huskers

Despite the positive upswing in their games in the past season, a few players still made the decision to leave the Nebraska Cornhuskers. Kicker Dylan Jorgensen is the latest Huskers to announce that they will be entering the transfer database. The freshman only appeared in two games in the past season. During those two games, he was able to make five extra points and one failed goal attempt.

The kicker position proved to be a major headache for head coach Scott Frost in the 2019 season. He had to bring in converted safety Lane McCallum and ex-soccer player Matt Waldoch to help out. Cornerback Tony Butler is also in the transfer portal. The junior, who only appeared in four 2019 games, was a mainstay in the team’s games from 2017-2018. His role in the team significantly decreased last year. The two players follow wide receiver Jaron Woodyard and offensive lineman John Raridon in departing the team. Woodyard entered the transfer portal in January while Raridon will be pursuing a career in architecture.

Stay tuned for more news and updates on college football.