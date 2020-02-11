While the Nebraska football team is working hard on its 2021 recruiting class, it appears it's also looking to shore up its active roster. That's what 247Sports analyst Mike Schaefer believes. The analyst believes there's a chance a very talented receiver could also land in the Huskers' lap.

North Texas grad transfer Rico Bussey is on the open market after entering the transfer portal over the weekend. Bussey, a 6'2 wide receiver is the kind that the Huskers have talked about wanting more of. The added bonus of being a player who has extensive experience at the FBS level is something Schaefer thinks will make him attractive to Scott Frost and company.

Here’s another WR transfer and one Nebraska might kick the tires on too https://t.co/KSzDEPxEj5 — Mike Schaefer (@mikejschaefer) February 7, 2020

CollegeFootballTalk reported there were more than a few schools that could be paying attention to Bussey being a free agent. If there is something that could keep some schools away, it would be that he suffered a torn ACL near the end of the 2019 season.

At the same time, he's someone who has not only played quite a bit for North Texas, but he's someone who has proven to be quite effective when he's on the field.

Bussey would be the second-leading receiver for Nebraska

Should Bussey come to Nebraska he would automatically be second on the team in career receptions. That shows just how little experience the wide receiver room for the Huskers has. JD Spielman is easily the career leader when it comes to catches and yards, Bussey wouldn't be all that far behind. His numbers might be even more impressive if he hadn't missed all but one game this past season.

In that one game, he amassed five catches for 150 yards and a touchdown. Schools look at those numbers in even a short season and see a receiver who could be a boon to their school. Reports are there is more than one school looking to scoop him up. Virginia Tech and Miami have been mentioned by analysts as schools that might try and get the grad transfer in.

Nebraska could land an immediate starter

While Bussey saw limited action as a true freshman for North Texas, he still showed signs he was going to be an impact player. In 2016, he caught just eight passes but had 97 yards and a touchdown. The next season, 2018 he took a jump forward, catching 47 passes for 677 yards and seven touchdowns.

His junior season, the receiver started to show aspects some scouts saw as NFL level talent. That year he caught 68 passes for 1,017 yards and a whopping 12 touchdowns. He also averaged a career-high 15 yards per catch, showing an ability to stretch the field once he has the ball in his hands.

Should the Nebraska football team feel as though he's someone who could add something to the roster, the first step would be getting the grad transfer from Texas into Lincoln for an official visit.