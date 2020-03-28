The Nebraska football team does not have any commits, in the 2022 class, at the quarterback position. It appears the coaching staff is getting a bit creative when it comes to offers because of the situation.

Earlier this week, the Huskers made an offer to Nicco Marchiol. That, in and of itself, wouldn't raise eyebrows since NU does indeed need to add some signal-callers to that class. What might raise a few eyebrows is the fact that Marchiol isn't generally the kind of QB Scott Frost and company have gone looking for since they've arrived.

Marchiol is listed as a pro-style quarterback. He tends to get the job done with his arm, rather than his legs.

While the Cornhuskers' coaching staff certainly want quarterbacks that can throw the ball, they also want guys who are able to run. That's not to say Marchiol isn't mobile, but it turns out he's been better known for his ability to drop back and pass.

According to the Omaha World-Herald, he's done quite well through the air. In his two seasons at Regis Jesuit in Colorado, he had 43 touchdowns and over 4,000 yards.

He'll be rebooting his career a bit in the fall (assuming there's a season) as he's transferring to Chandler (Ariz.) Hamilton. That high school just happens to be the alma mater of current Husker Javin Wright.

The offer to Marchiol is also newsworthy because it means they are going to be going up against some of the top schools in the country. The number five pro-style quarterback, in the 2022 class now, already has over 20 scholarship offers.

Those include offers from schools like Michigan, Georgia, and Florida State.

The Cornhuskers are going to need to fight off the Wolverines, especially if the experts at 247 are to be believed. Currently, they think he has a heavy lean in the direction of Ann Arbor. It should be pointed out, it doesn't appear that lean if location-based, as the same experts also believe he favors Mississippi State over all other comers so far.

Recruiting has changed when it comes to the coronavirus and college football. The World-Herald reports Marchiol does want to visit, but he obviously can't set a date to do that just yet. The NCAA and Big Ten have both made it very clear that there are heavy restrictions in place when it comes to in-person recruiting.

The good news here though is despite quite a few offers on the table, the 4-star quarterback apparently holds the Huskers in high regard. When talking about sending players to the NFL, it's clear a pro-style quarterback like Marchiol is going to be looking at what school can help him achieve his goals.

The Nebraska football coaching staff is hoping they can convince him that's something they can do.