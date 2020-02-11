The Ohio State Buckeyes have a huge chance to land another talented tight end after it made an offer to 2021 recruit Jermaine Terry. The four-star California native himself confirmed the offer on his Twitter account. He has a long list of scholarship offers from multiple programs. These programs include the LSU Tigers, UCLA Bruins, Alabama Crimson Tides, and the Auburn Tigers.

Terry is the no. 4 tight end in his class. He is also ranked as the no. 14 prospects in California and no. 134 nationally.

The Buckeyes previously landed a great tight end talent in Joe Royer. The three-star recruit committed to Ohio State as early as July.

Several Ohio State Buckeyes receive invites to 2020 NFL Combine

Meanwhile, the NFL Scouting Combine invited a total of 11 players from the Ohio State Buckeyes to participate in the four-day event. Defensive lineman Chase Young, cornerback Jeff Okudah, running back J.K. Dobbins, and wide receiver K.J. Hill are among the Ohio State invitees. It could be an important step in their journey to the 2020 NFL Draft.

Ohio State tied with the Michigan Wolverines for the second-most invites among the university football programs. The LSU Tigers has the most invites with 16. The NFL Scouting Combine On-Field Workout Schedule will be in Indianapolis’ Lucas Oil Stadium from February 27 - March 01.

Kerry Coombs on return to Ohio State

In other related news, publication The Lantern recently did a profile on Kerry Coombs.

The defensive coordinator said that his return to the Ohio State Buckeyes is not just about the money and the title. According to Coombs, he really enjoyed scouting for players in different high schools across the country. It was one of the biggest reasons he considered when making the decision to come back to the Buckeyes.

Apart from being the defensive coordinator, he will also be the secondary coach for the Buckeyes.

He will have an integral role in the recruitment of the team’s defensive players. When his return was first announced, the news got a good reception from college football followers. The defensive coordinator has a good reputation among the university administration officials and the Buckeye Nation fanbase.

He was a defensive backs coach and an assistant defensive coordinator at different points of his first stint at Ohio State. In 2016, he even got ranked third nationally in passing efficiency defense. Coomb served as the secondary and defensive backs coach for the NFL team Tennessee Titans between 2018 and 2019.

He helped the Titans reach the AFC Championship game in 2019. This brought them one just step away from participating in the Super Bowl. Stay tuned for more college football news and updates.