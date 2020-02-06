The college recruiting season provides teams with a chance to renew their rosters once players move on to the NFL. For most teams, the goal is to find talent that will help them win immediately. However, teams are now playing the long game, as the recruiting process gets more competitive. College football programs are scouting promising high school and making their move immediately when they are eligible for offers. The University of Nebraska has been busy making offers to promising prospects for its 2021 and 2022 classes, reports 247 Sports.

Nebraska makes an offer to promising tight end

Recently, the Huskers offered a scholarship to Micah Riley, a promising tight end out of Bellevue West High school. Riley is still in his sophomore high school year and will be a college freshman in 2022. The 6-foot-5, 210-pound tight end has recorded 17 catches for 219 yards for the Bellevue football team this season. Riley has visited with the Huskers and has spoken with their tight ends coach Sean Beckton about the team. While on his visit, the young tight end got a tour of the team's new training facility which will be operational by the time he joins the program.

Micah Riley for Nebraska Cornhuskers 2022 class

However, Riley is yet to accept the offer and has been discussing his options with other high school players from his state who have received offers from Nebraska. Omaha Burke High school linebacker Devon Jackson and Omaha Central High school offensive lineman Deshawn Woods are eligible for Nebraska’s 2022 class. This adds to the Husker’s efforts to recruit players for their 2021 class.

Teddy Prochazka from Elkhorn South High has already committed to the program. The offensive lineman will headline next year’s class.

Recruiting players early gives coaches and players a head start in player development. In the case of Micah Riley, the coaches have already told him what they expect from a tight end. The Huskers are looking for tight ends who can be involved in the passing game in addition to the traditional blocking duties.

They seem to like Riley for his agility and ability to move in space. In an interview, Riley sounded impressed with the Husker's overall pitch and had some glowing things to say about the institution. "I was really impressed. I loved it. I want to get back down soon. I love all the coaches." While he is attracting early interest from colleges, the young player acknowledged that he will need to work on his game. "The most important negative to improve on for me is just working on my speed."