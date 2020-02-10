Hall of Fame quarterback Brett Favre reiterated his belief that there is no decline in New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady’s game despite his struggles last season. "His game is as good as it's ever been,” Favre told TMZ Sports in an interview, slamming so-called “experts” that Brady’s age is catching up with him. “I didn’t see that,” said Favre, adding that he still saw Brady doing the normal things that he does, but his teammates around him was not up to par with their respective plays.

“How many times did we see Tom frustrated this year because guys were not on the same page?” Favre said. The Hall of Famer added that he’s not saying that his cast is not as good, but it’s mainly lack of experience. The 42-year-old Brady threw for 4,057 yards and 24 touchdowns with eight interceptions and a quarterback rating of 88.0, his lowest since posting an 87.3 rating for the Patriots in 2013.

Favre says Brady has all the tools

Brady’s struggle in connecting with some of his teammates led to the Patriots’ early exit in the playoffs following a 20-13 loss to the Tennessee Titans in the Wild Card Game.

Despite this, Favre believes that Brady’s game is not on the decline, saying he has consistently shown the tools that made him the greatest quarterback of all time. "I didn't see any decline in his arm strength," Favre said, adding that Brady is not known for his mobility even in the prime of his career. This was not the first time that Favre has spoken about Brady, stressing in an earlier interview with "Fox & Friends" that the veteran quarterback’s “arm strength is as good as it's ever been and his mind remains sharp.”

Favre claims Brady facing touch decision

However, Favre said there is a possibility that Brady might leave the Patriots when he turns unrestricted free agent for the first time in his career on March 18.

Favre said Brady might think of trying his luck with another team and welcome a change in scenery, but he could also say that he like the good thing with the Patriots going and stay in New England. “It’s a tough decision. It really is,” said Favre, who knows a thing or two about leaving a franchise after playing with them for so long. Favre played for the Green Bay Packers for 16 seasons before he was traded to the New York Jets in 2008 when he was 39 years old.

After that, Favre signed with the Minnesota Vikings and played for them for two seasons from 2009 to and 2010 before finally calling it a career. Earlier, Favre mentioned in his Sirius XM NFL Radio show that Brady would remain with the Patriots rather than go through the hassle of learning a new offense in his 21st season. Favre said Brady played for 20 years in the same offense with the Patriots, so it would be hard for him to learn another system overnight.