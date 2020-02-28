The University of Nebraska’s basketball team is on a historic run of bad results. The team is currently on a 13 game losing streak and recently recorded their first 20-game losing season in history. Coach Fred Hoiberg and his staff will have to rebuild their roster for the program to improve over the next few seasons. Iowa State has a head start in the recruiting process but the Huskers hope they can convince Hunter to join their program. The Huskers have been targeting some star players for the 2021 recruiting class, reports 247 Sports.

The team has been keeping track of Millard North High School shooting guard, Hunter Sallis.

Iowa favorites to land Hunter

Hunter has been the standout player on his high school basketball team and has helped his team qualify for the Class A State Basketball tournament. The 6ft3, 165-pound, shooting guard is a four-star prospect and ranks 42nd nationally on 247sports list of the best high school basketball players. The Omaha native has received offers from Gonzaga and Kansas City while Nebraska is also hoping to prevent him from leaving the state.

However, the team with the best chance of signing the highly-rated prospect is Iowa State.

Iowa has been recruiting Hunter for two years now, and has even forged strong relationships with his family. Steve Prehm has been in contact with Hunter over this period and has attended more than five games to scout him. Iowa is the favorite to land the shooting guard but Nebraska has recently been stepping up its efforts to put themselves in the conversation.

Coach Hoiberg recently attended one of Hunter’s games on a day that the Huskers had an afternoon game. Hunter has also visited with the team. He also had a recruiting session with Gonzaga last month.

Kobe King committed to the program

Nebraska will be hopeful that they can do enough to convince Hunter to join the program. The team recently enjoyed a recruiting victory after Wisconsin transfer, Kobe King, committed to the program.

King announced his decision to transfer in late January and was the second-leading scorer on the Badgers team. He will now play for the Huskers after he committed to the school without even visiting the program during the recruiting process. King chose Nebraska over the likes of UNLV and Gonzaga. The shooting guard played 19 games for Wisconsin this season, and averaged 10 points, 2.8 rebounds, and 1.6 assists. King will be a much-needed boost for Coach Hoiberg’s 2020 class of recruits which was ranked as the worst class in the Big Ten conference by 247sports. Let us know what you think about Hunter Sallis, put your comment in the comment section.

Stay tuned for more news and updates on Nebraska Huskers basketball.