The Nebraska college football program has had some good recruiting classes over the last two seasons. Their 2020 class was rated highly and there are hopes that Coach Scott Frost will turn the team’s fortunes around heading into his third season. He has used the past two recruiting seasons to build his own team. Scott has not hesitated to go after top talent and the team has already set its sights on a highly sought after prospect. The Husker’s recently made an offer to defensive linebacker Terrence Cooks.

Nebraska up against tough competition for Cooks

Terrence Cooks is coming off an impressive high school season. According to 247 Sports, the 6-foot-2, 220-pound linebacker from Shadow Creek High School helped his team go undefeated last season on its way to the state title. He had 78 tackles and three forced fumbles, attracting the attention of some of the best programs in the country. The defensive player has offers from close to 30 schools. In addition to Nebraska Huskers, other teams interested in him include Alabama, Texas A&M, USC, and Washington.

247Sports has projected him as a three-star prospect and has him 24th of their list of the best linebacker talent for their 2021 class.

Terrence Cooks might not delay his decision to choose the team

The highly sought after prospect has yet to narrow down the many offers he has received. He will start visiting the interested colleges in the spring and expects to have a better idea of which offers to consider seriously.

“I'm just blessed to be in the position that I am right now. I'll probably start narrowing things down in the spring when I start talking to schools more.” Nebraska will have to make their case quickly. Cooks says he will not delay his decision once he starts the recruiting process. “I definitely want to take my visits and make my decision early, probably before my season starts. It's going to come down to my relationships with the coaches and the comfort-level I feel at the school,” reports 247 Sports.

How Nebraska Huskers can use Terrence Cooks

If they are successful in getting Cooks to join the team, Nebraska Huskers could use him as an interior player for their defense. The Huskers have favored using players who are more athletic and can run in that position, and he will fit in with their defensive vision moving forward. In addition to Cooks, Nebraska is also tracking Keegan Johnson from Bellevue West High School. The talented athlete announced he had the program on his top three list of potential destinations. Let us know what you think about Terrence Cooks, put your comment in the comment section.

Stay tuned for more news and updates on Nebraska Huskers and college football.