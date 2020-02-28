On Thursday, rumors were rife that veteran quarterback Tom Brady was set to leave the New England Patriots. Jeff Darlington of ESPN declared that “he would be stunned” if the 42-year-old Brady remains with the Patriots. On ESPN’s “Get Up”, Darlington said that Brady is operating under the belief that he will sign with a team other than the Patriots and has shared this sentiment with other people. Despite this, Barstool Sports founder and die-hard Patriots fan Dave Portnoy declared that he’s not worried about reports that Brady is set to leave New England and play for another team.

When asked by TMZ Sports if he has an inside information on Brady’s free-agency saga, Portnoy replied “Listen! Tom Brady is not going anywhere. "Anybody who says he's going anywhere is an idiot!"

Portnoy said Brady just wants to feel wanted

Portnoy added that the Patriots offer Brady the best chance to win the Super Bowl and the “most money or close to it” in free agency. “He just wants to feel wanted which I don't blame him,” said Portnoy, who is known to be close to Brady. Before ending the interview, Portnoy said there's a zero-point-zero-point-zero percent chance that Brady would leave the Patriots.

“Zero! it may be less than zero,” Portnoy stressed. Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reported on Thursday that Brady remains in the Patriots’ plans for 2020, but they would like to know the details of the collective bargaining agreement (CBA). Earlier, Rapoport reported that the Patriots are willing to offer Brady a deal worth north of $30 million per year. However, Mike Giardi said that Brady is not asking for a $30 million annual salary, but wants the Patriots to invest in additional weapons on offense.

Colts not interested in Brady

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reported on Thursday that Brady’s agent was set to meet with quarterback-needy teams such as the Chargers, Raiders, and Indianapolis Colts at the NFL Combine in Indianapolis. The Raiders could offer a two-year deal worth $60 million to entice Brady to join them in Las Vegas. However, Stephen Holder of The Athletic refuted the report that the Colts were interested in Brady.

Per Darren Hartwell of NBC Sports, Holder said a league source strongly denied reports that the Colts have entered into a discussion with Brady’s agent, calling the story "made up." The Colts have Jacoby Brissett under contract for next season, but they are certainly looking for an upgrade after finishing last season with a 7-9 mark. Holder said that the Colts are looking at former Chargers starting quarterback Philip Rivers.