The Nebraska Cornhuskers made bold moves this week after making offers to running backs Kenji Christian and Deshun Murrell. Murrell announced the offer, on his Twitter account, reports Hail Varsity. He said he was “blessed and grateful” about the news. However, he has not shown any inclination to commit yet. He is in contact with the Huskers coaching staff through assistant coach Ryan Held and defensive coordinator Erik Chinander.

He will be visiting the Lincoln campus in the spring. He hopes to see if Nebraska would be a good fit for him as a player.

He will also check out whether or not he will like the school’s business program. So far, the Nebraska Huskers offer is the biggest he has received. He also got offers from the Troy Trojans, UAB Blazers, and the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers.

Kenji Christian is the other Alabamian who got an offer from the Huskers. He will be making visits to several schools in the next few weeks. Christian has a more stacked list of offers. He got his first offer last May from the Kansas Jayhawks. Since then, he has raked in as much as 16 offers.

Two of the programs that gave him offers are the Virginia Tech Hokies and the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets.

The scholarship offers to the two recruits are fairly risky plays for the team. Since both are from Alabama, they are more likely to consider the Alabama Crimson Tides. If not, they might go to other stellar football programs nearby like the Georgia Bulldogs and the Ole Miss Rebels.

Kicker Barrett Pickering leaves Nebraska Cornhuskers

In related news, the Nebraska Cornhuskers will lose a major player next season after kicker Barrett Pickering is rumored to be leaving the team. According to sources, there is a good chance that Pickering will no longer continue his football career. Reports say that the reason for his departure from the program is unspecified health issues.

With Pickering out of the picture, Matt Waldoch may now take over as the primary kicker in the team.

Waldoch has a decent track record in the field, not missing a kick during the past campaign.

Impressive walk-on class for Nebraska Huskers

Meanwhile, the Nebraska Cornhuskers has a lot of things going for it in the 2020 season. This was especially after it recruited a great walk-on class for the year. Much of the spotlight will be trained on Luke Reimer and Bennett Folkers. Reimer is an inside linebacker that was a star in the fall camps. Folkers, on the other hand, is a wide receiver that has been on the radar of the coaching staff for a while now. Let us know what you think about Deshun Murrell and Kenji Christian, put your comment in the comment section.

Stay tuned for more news and updates on Nebraska Huskers.