Nebraska basketball lost more than a game on Saturday afternoon. The Huskers lost the use of one of their bench players after just a minute of action against Wisconsin. Matej Kavas left the game against the Badgers and was later spotted with his hand taped up quite heavily. After the game, Cornhuskers' head coach Fred Hoiberg said the team was still evaluating just what had happened and how long the guard might be out.

Later on Saturday night, the grad transfer, in his first season with NU announced on Twitter his season, and thereby his career was over.

"Unfortunately, my college career ended early due to my hand injury. I felt like I still had things left to prove for this year and was feeling currently in great basketball shape. However, I am extremely proud of the individual and team success I had through my entire college career. Thank you, Nebraska for the opportunity this year and thanks to all the fans for the amazing support. I'll do my best to support guys on the bench through the rest of the season."

Husker fans were quick to offer their support and their hope for a player who transferred to NU when Fred Hoiberg was hired.

Nebraska basketball season never materialized the way he wanted

Matej Kavas spent most of his college basketball career with Seattle but came to Lincoln as a grad transfer. When he was brought in, it was thought he could be a man off the bench who would be a "dead-eye" off the bench. The guard shot 46 percent from 3-point land in 2017-18 and 45 percent in 2018-19. This season, for whatever reason, he wasn't draining shots anywhere near that clip.

The senior appeared in 22 games but his minutes were sparing. That might have been one reason he wasn't able to put up the same numbers with Nebraska he did in Seattle. This season he shot just 33 percent from three-point land. Kavas was never a player the Huskers thought was NBA bound, but when the season began, they thought he'd have a larger role to play.

Nebraska falls flat in the second half again

The loss of depth wasn't the only hit the Cornhuskers took on Saturday. Their 81-64 loss to Wisconsin marked their 10th defeat in a row. That's the longest streak a program that has been admittedly mediocre has suffered through in decades. Adding insult to injury, the Huskers trailed the Badgers just 39-38 at the half. In the second half of the game, it became a blowout when Wisconsin outscored Nebraska 42-26.

The loss dropped the Huskers to just 7-18 on the season and 2-12 in conference play. The team has six more games to go in Fred Hoiberg's first season and it's likely they will be favored to win one game at the very most.

Their next contest is against Michigan State on February 20.