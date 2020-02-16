Despite coming off a four-win season in 2018, hopes were high that 2019 would be a breakout season for the Huskers. The team brought back 13 starters, including their quarterback Adrian Martinez. Martinez had an exceptional freshman year in which he threw for 2,400 yards and rushed for an additional 800 yards, reports 247 Sports. The dual-threat quarterback made it to the Heisman shortlist and many thought he would elevate his team to greater levels in 2019.

Nebraska’s disappointing 2019 season

However, Nebraska wilted under the burden of increased expectations.

The team finished the season with a 5-7 record and missed the divisional playoffs for the third year in a row. Martinez had a slight regression from his freshman year as he completed the season with 1,956 passing yards and 626 rushing yards. The team’s performance disappointed both fans and the national media who had tipped the Huskers as dark horses to reach the playoffs. Nebraska’s lack of depth at key skill positions was a major reason for the team's disappointing season.

Expectations are low for 2020

Heading into his third year as the Huskers head coach, Scott Frost has used the last two recruiting seasons to build a competitive team. As the team heads into the offseason, expectations will be low next season as fans and the media adopt a wait and see attitude following last season’s disappointment. However, one media analyst is predicting an improved season for Nebraska in 2020.

ESPN’s Bill Conley is high on the Huskers and expects the team to progress further than last season. In his early season SP+ college football rankings, Conley ranks the team 25th nationally.

The SP+ projections are based on three primary factors. Conley assesses the strength of the team’s returning class, the talent level of their incoming recruits, and the team’s recent history. Last season, the respected analyst ranked Nebraska outside the top 30.

However, he is optimistic that the team will improve on offense next season. According to Conley, the Huskers offense should be better this year although he is not optimistic about their defense. “Nebraska returns almost everyone on offense and is projected to make a major leap there. The defense could still hold the Huskers back, but they're experienced in the secondary.” Husker’s fans can only hope that the once-might program can re-establish itself as a threat in the Big Ten conference. Apart from Nebraska, other teams receiving positive reviews from Conley are Alabama, Ohio State, and Clemson which make up the top three of his rankings.

Let us know about Nebraska Huskers next season, put your comment in the comment section. Stay tuned for more updates on college football.