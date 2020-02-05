New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady made it to NFL.com’s all-decade team as the best quarterback from 2010 to 2019. The 42-year-old Brady was honored by Sporting News as NFL Athlete of the Decade for winning three Super Bowl rings during that span. Now, another media outlet has selected Brady and five other Patriots to their all-decade team. Talk of Fame Network recently picked Brady as the best quarterback of the past decade after leading the Patriots to five Super Bowl appearances during that span, including three wins, according to an article written by long-time NFL reporter Nick Gosselin.

“The first name you pencil in for this team – or any NFL history team, for that matter – is Brady,” said Gosselin, saying that Brady went to nine Pro Bowls in the past decade and was a two-time NFL MVP and a two-time Super Bowl MVP. Gosselin also pointed out that Brady was one of two active players selected to the league’s 100th-anniversary team.

Gronk, Slater, Patterson, Jones, and Brown also picked

Two other long-time Patriots players -- tight end Rob Gronkowski and Pro Bowl special teams ace Matthew Slater—made it to the list.

According to Gosselin, Gronkowski produced the greatest season ever by an NFL tight end with 90 catches for 1,327 yards and 17 touchdowns, breaking the yardage record set by Hall of Famer Kellen Winslow and the touchdown mark by set by Antonio Gates. Gosselin said Gronkowski’s accomplishments in his nine seasons with the Patriots are enough to enshrine him to the Pro Football Hall of Fame. As for Slater, Gosselin said the Patriots finished first in the NFL in special teams twice and four times in the top 5 since his arrival in 2008.

“An eight-time team captain, Slater holds the franchise records with 155 career special-teams tackles in the regular season and 21 in the post-season,” said Gosselin. Three other former Patriots made it to the list, including outside linebacker Chandler Jones, wide receiver Antonio Brown and kick returner Cordarrelle Patterson. Brown played just one game for the Patriots as he was released 11 days after signing a one-year deal worth $15 million due to off-field troubles.

Recently, it was reported that Brady and Brown have kept in touch and might reunite at some point, whether with the Patriots or another team.

No talks about deal yet for Brady, Patriots

Recently, Brady divulged that he recently had a talk with the Patriots, but refused to provide details of their conversation. On Wednesday, Adam Schefter of ESPN provided some details about the discussion on WEEI’s “Greg Hill Show”. Per a report by Zack Cox, Schefter said Brady and the Patriots have not discussed a potential fresh contract for the veteran quarterback. “Not contractually -- they haven’t had negotiations,” Schefter said.

The NFL insider also reiterated his earlier claim that the Patriots would want Brady to decide before free agency begins on March 18 if he will stay or leave New England.