There have been so many rumors and speculations swirling around about the future of veteran quarterback Tom Brady now that he’s expected to turn unrestricted free agent on March 18. Rumors abound that Brady will leave the New England Patriots and will join teams such as the Los Angeles Chargers, the Las Vegas-bound Oakland Raiders, and the Tennessee Titans. Online reports have it that Brady was looking for a property in Las Vegas in preparation for his move to the Raiders while some insiders claimed that Brady was visiting a school in Nashville.

Reports also surfaced that the Miami Dolphins could be another destination for Brady but it was immediately shot down by their owner, Stephen Ross. However, Brady said during an interview with Jim Gray of Westwood One Radio that he’s not paying attention to all of the baseless rumors.

“I certainly don’t want to take away from anything that is happening today and there’s a lot of speculation, a lot of people who don’t have any information,” Brady said, per a report by Ryan Hannable of WEEI Radio and Zack Cox of New England Sports Network (NESN).

The 42-year-old Brady said he hasn’t put too much thought into those things as he understands the situation that he’s in, referring to his foray into free agency. As of now, Brady said the Patriots season ended just recently and he wants to decompress after a challenging year that saw him struggled in connecting with his wide receivers and tight ends.

Brady plans to decompress before making a decision

Brady said he will use the coming days to deal with different emotions and ultimately make a decision when the proper time comes. "When the time is right, I guess in six weeks from now, everyone will make their decisions," Brady insisted. Earlier, Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reported that the Patriots are willing to offer Brady in excess of $30 million per season, making him one of the highest-paid quarterbacks in the NFL.

Being one of the highest-paid NFL players is something that Brady never experienced since he is known for giving hometown discounts to the Patriots to enable the team to acquire good players who can help him succeed.

Brady admits talking to the Patriots

During the interview, Brady admitted to Gray that he already has spoken to the Patriots, but did not provide any detail of their talks. Brady said talking to the Patriots is a pretty normal thing for him because the organization has been a big part of his life for a long time. The veteran quarterback said the Patriots know how he feels about them and vice versa, but insisted that evaluating their respective decisions will take time.

The Patriots can work out a deal with Brady between now and March 18, but the veteran quarterback declared that he will be open-minded to the free agency process and embrace whatever the future brings. Team owner Robert Kraft, for his part, is reportedly allowing head coach Bill Belichick to decide on Brady's fate with the Patriots.