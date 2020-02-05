It is still a few months before the 2020 NFL Draft but college football pundits seem to already have a solid prediction as to where former Ohio State Buckeyes cornerback Jeff Okudah will end up. According to Cleveland, there is a good chance that he will be recruited by the Detroit Lions.

The predictions are being made mainly because the Detroit Lions are in dire need of a skilled cornerback. Based on the published mock drafts, so far, Okudah could end up no. 3 overall for the Detroit Lions, reports Cleveland.

Okudah’s biggest strengths are his physicality and body control. With the Lions hoping to boost their performance, in the next season, he could be a huge asset for the team.

Jeff Okudah part of PFF's top 2019 players

Last season, Jeff Okudah's performance with the Ohio State Buckeyes was productive, resulting in a major distinction for the player. Okudah was listed at no. 36 in a ranking published by Pro Football Focus of the top 101 college football players in America. It also hailed the player for being one of the best cornerback prospects to enter the NFL Draft in the past years.

Detroit Lions ranked worst in NFL power ranking

A recent NFL power ranking became controversial after it put the Detroit Lions at the bottom of the list. An NFL Power Rankings list, by writer Dan Hanzus, got blasted online after it unfairly called the Lions the worst team in the league. The write-up referenced the struggles the team has had with defense. The challenges were surprising because head coach Matt Patricia had a stellar record as New England’s former defensive coordinator.

The 3-12-1 record that the Detroit Lions managed for 2019 is actually better than the 2-14 and 3-13 of the Cincinnati Bengals and the Washington Redskins, respectively. These numbers indicate that while the Lions have a lot of need for improvement, it is far from being the worst.

Ohio State Buckeyes leads 2021 recruiting rankings

Meanwhile, the Ohio State Buckeyes managed to reclaim the top spot in the recruiting rankings for the 2021 class.

The Buckeyes leapfrogged the Clemson Tigers after defensive tackle Mike Hall issued his commitment to Ohio State, on Saturday. Because of Hall, the team will be entering the mandatory “dead period” as the 2021 recruiting leader.

For a huge chunk of the past few weeks, Ohio State led the recruiting rankings. However, the Clemson Tigers demolished the Buckeyes' lead with their massive Junior Day haul last week. It is expected that the two teams will be neck and neck in the rankings until next year's National Signing Day.

