New England Patriots team owner Robert Kraft recently declared that team plans to bring back veteran quarterback Tom Brady, who will turn unrestricted free agent for the first time in his career on March 18. In his latest interview before the NFL Awards, Kraft said he’s hoping that the 42-year-old Brady remains with the Patriots, but it Tom E.Curran of NBC Sports later revealed that the team owner will let head coach Bill Belichick decide on the fate of their long-time signal-caller. Curran, in an interview on WEEI’s “Dale &amp;amp; Keefe” show, said that Belichick, like Kraft, also wants to have Brady as his quarterback next seas

on. “From all I've gathered, he would prefer to have Tom playing QB in 2020,” said Curran, but he clarified that it will all boil down to the right price. The NFL and Patriots insider said that if it comes to a crossroads, “Belichick can easily get his mind around saying goodbye to Brady as well.” Curran however clarified that Belichick’s first preference would be to have it work out with Brady under center for next season.

Patriots reportedly willing to break bank

Earlier, Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reported that the Patriots are willing to break the bank and offer Brady a contract worth in excess of $30 million a year, which would make him one of the highest-paid quarterbacks in the league.

Mike Giardi of NFL Media added that Brady is not asking for a $30 million per year deal from the Patriots, but he wants the team to add more weapons on offense. Despite his status as the best signal-caller in the history of the NFL, Brady hasn’t signed a huge deal with the Patriots because of his preference to give his team a hometown discount to enable it to sign good players who will help him become successful.

Brady had Q&A session with fans

It looks like Brady has so much time in his hands because he recently had a question and answer session on Instagram with some lucky fans. Brady was asked everything under the sun, from his diet to workout regimen and his successful career in the NFL. Brady gamely answered all the questions, except the one when he was asked where he will play next season. Instead of answering, the star quarterback just stared and shook his head, in a screenshot of Brady’s Instagram story posted by Dakota Randall of New England Sports Network (NESN) on Twitter.

Tom Brady during an Instagram Q&A ... Funny guy!! pic.twitter.com/o6dofIEnHW — Dakota Randall (@DakRandall) February 5, 2020

Brady’s future with the Patriots is unclear, but experts believe that New England gives him the best opportunity to succeed and win his seventh Super Bowl ring. Reports also have it that the Los Angeles Chargers, the Las Vegas-bound Oakland Raiders and the Tennessee Titans are interested in his services. The Miami Dolphins were also mentioned as a possible destination for Brady but the team owner immediately shot down the rumor.