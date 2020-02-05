The New England Patriots, despite their struggles on offense, finished the regular season with a 12-4 mark. They had a chance to clinch a first-round bye in the postseason, but they dropped their regular-season finale to the Miami Dolphins. After that, their quest for a seventh Super Bowl title ended with a heartbreaking 20-13 loss to the Tennessee Titans in the Wild Card Game. Despite the loss, many experts believe that the Patriots’ dynasty is not yet over and they can recover next season by adding more weapons on offense.

Veteran quarterback Tom Brady, for his part, has shared his set lofty goal for next season on his Instagram story.

Brady gets back to training

On his social media account, the 42-year-old Brady posted a photo of different weights with the caption “back at @tb12sports to get to work.” Brady added that he’s not wearing a blazer to the Super Bowl next year, meaning he intends to play at the biggest football spectacle in his 21st season in the league. At Super Bowl LIV, Brady’s made his presence felt on Super Bowl Sunday as he was honored as part of the NFL 100 All-Time team while wearing a burgundy blazer.

He also met with some of his idols, including Hall of Fame Joe Montana, Peyton Manning, Brett Favre, John Elway, Dan Marino, and Roger Staubach. In addition, Brady spent time with his family during Super Bowl weekend in Miami as part of his decompression from a challenging season and in preparation for his foray into free agency. It is unclear whether Brady will don the Patriots uniform next season, but it was reported by Ian Rapoport of NFL Media that the team is willing to offer the veteran quarterback a salary in excess of $30 million per season.

Brady, for his part, said he had initial talks with the Patriots, but refused to divulge the details of their discussion.

Brown, Brady still in touch

Last season, the Patriots added talented wide receiver Antonio Brown, signing him to a one-year deal worth $15 million. Brown made an immediate impact for the Patriots in his first game against the Miami Dolphins, catching a touchdown pass from Brady. However, Brown’s stint in New England lasted just 11 days after he was released due to his off-field troubles.

Despite his release, Brown and Brady have remained in touch, per Tom E. Curran of NBC Sports. Curran added that he could bring Brown to the Patriots or to his next destination if he decides to leave New England. Before it could happen, Brown must resolve all of his legal issues and wait for the NFL to hand down its decision whether to discipline him or not after he was accused of sexually assaulting two women. Earlier, it was reported that Brady could have a reunion with his former wide receiver Danny Amendola.