Returning Ohio State Buckeyes coach Kerry Coombs went to work right away Wednesday morning, meeting up with 2020 commit Cameron Martinez in his hometown of Muskegon, Michigan. In an interview, Martinez said that he was not able to meet up with Coombs in school during his visit. This was because he had to leave for his job after the morning classes. Coombs instead talked to people associated with Martinez’s high school football career, including his coaches and teammates.

The Ohio State Buckeyes coach then went to the Michigan resident’s home.

According to Martinez, he found it impressive that Coombs took the effort to talk to his coaches and teammates, reports Lettermen Row. He also said that he now understands why Coombs is hailed as one of the country’s best college football coaches.

Had a great time spending the day with @DB_CoachCoombs yesterday! pic.twitter.com/MW6krI15zG — Cameron Martinez (@CM240) January 23, 2020

During their conversation, Coombs talked about the things that Martinez can do in the football field. He referenced his nine-minute highlight reel as a starting point of their discussion.

Coombs also took the time to talk with the Martinez family. It was his first time meeting everyone and it seemed like people liked him. They said that he answered their questions well.

Cameron Martinez waiting for next meeting

Cameron Martinez made headlines last month when he did not sign his National Letter of Intent as previously expected. According to reports, Martinez hesitated to proceed to Ohio State during the early signing period because of Hafley’s departure.

Hafley played a huge role in urging Martinez to make a verbal commitment to the Buckeyes. According to Lettermen Row, Martinez said, “Ohio State has done everything, and I’m appreciative of it" He also added, "I am looking forward to the next meeting. I just need to sleep on it, pray on things and keep the relationship going now."

When asked about the delay, the high school player said that he has been entertaining other schools as well.

Notre Dame, for example, has been in touch with him to set up a visit. However, he still has Ohio State Buckeyes in mind as of the moment. Stay tuned for more news and updates on college Football.

Kerry Coombs makes a return to the Ohio State Buckeyes

The return of Kerry Coombs is a welcome development for the Ohio State Buckeyes and its 2020 chances. Coombs will fill in the role of defensive coordinator for Ohio State next season. This will be different from the co-coordinator role that Greg Mattison currently holds.

College football commentators thought that Coombs will be placed on the second co-coordinator position that Jeff Hafley had.

Hafley, who left to become the head coach of the Boston College Eagles, announced his departure in December. Before Coombs announced his return to the Buckeyes, he was the secondary coach of the Tennessee Titans. By the time he ascended to the NFL, he had already amassed 35 years of coaching experience. With his new position in the Buckeyes, he will have the leverage to negotiate for a head coaching job in the future.