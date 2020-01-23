San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo won two Super Bowl ring as Tom Brady’s backup with the New England Patriots. During his almost four-year stint with the Patriots, Garoppolo saw first-hand how Brady prepared for a game, whether it’s a regular-season game, playoff game or the Super Bowl. Now that he’s playing in his first Super Bowl as a starter for the 49ers, Garoppolo said he plans to apply what he learned from watching Brady and transfer it to his game.

“Obviously it worked out the two times that I was there with him,” Garoppolo told Kelly Crowley of the San Jose Mercury News, referring to his two Super Bowl appearances as Brady’s backup.

Garoppolo told Crowley that calling Brady and ask for advice would be a good idea, adding that he might follow through with it. Before their NFC title clash against the Green Bay Packers, Garoppolo shared the lesson that he learned from Brady during his time with the Patriots.

Garoppolo admires Brady’s consistency

According to Hayden Bird of Boston.com, Garoppolo said that he admired Brady’s consistency in preparing for a game. During his time with the Patriots, Garoppolo started two games in 2016 when Brady was suspended four games due to the “Deflategate” issue, winning over the Arizona Cardinals and the Miami Dolphins.

The following season, the Patriots shipped Garoppolo to the 49ers for a 2018 second-round pick. Garoppolo started his 49ers career on a good note, winning all of his five starts. His impressive showing convinced the 49ers to entrench as their franchise quarterback and signed him a five-year deal worth $137.5 million. He was limited to just three games in 2018 after suffering a torn ACL, but he bounced back with a vengeance this season as he led the 49ers to their first Super Bowl appearance since 2012.

The 49er last won a Super Bowl title in 1994 with Steve Young as their quarterback.

Gronk speaks about Tom Brady in the latest interview

In a recent interview on Sportsnet’s “Open Invitation,” former Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski spoke about what makes Brady a cut above the rest. Gronkowski and Brady played together for nine seasons, winning three Super Bowl rings before he announced his abrupt retirement last offseason.

In his 20 years with the Patriots, Brady won six Super Bowl rings and emerged as the greatest quarterback in NFL history. When asked about the key to Brady’s success, Gronkowski said it all boils down to the 42-year-old signal caller’s work ethic and keen attention to detail. “So the attention to detail, the little, tiny details and taking it to the next level is what separates, I would say, himself from anyone else,” explained Gronkowski. The Patriots struggled at the tight end spot following the retirement of Gronkowski. Still, they are reported to be interested in taking LSU’s Thaddeus Moss, son of Hall of Famer and former Patriots receiver Randy Moss, in the 2020 NFL Draft.