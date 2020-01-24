Even two years into his college football career, Trevor Lawrence confessed that he still gets nervous right before he enters the field for a Clemson Tigers' game. According to Viral Mag, Lawrence said that he still gets the nerves when the Tigers face a formidable opponent in the football field. The past two years, however, taught him a lot to feel better during games.

Trevor Lawrence said, "I was nervous, especially before the national championship and a little bit for the Notre Dame game.

But I was very nervous for the national championship. But I feel good when I go this year and as I said I have some experience," Viral Mag noted.

Notably, even though Lawrence felt nervous, he still led the Tigers to multiple wins. The Tigers had a 14-1 record for the 2019 season, only losing to the LSU Tigers during the College Football Playoffs national championship game. What is most impressive is the fact that the loss to LSU was Lawrence’s first defeat in his college football career.

Trevor Lawrence on the 2019 college football season

The 2019 season was not as great for the Clemson Tigers as the 2018 season was.

But Trevor Lawrence still had an impressive record overall. In a post on his Instagram account, Lawrence made a reflection of the past season. According to him, he was incredibly appreciative of all the people in the team. This was especially true for the senior class.

Despite the disappointing end to the 2019 college football season, the star quarterback is still thankful because he believes that experience taught him many lessons.

He also promised that the Clemson Tigers will bounce back next season. Expectations on the Tigers are certainly high especially after the team topped most pre-season predictions so far.

Clemson Tigers wide receiver T.J. Chase enters transfer portal

According to 247 Sports, Chase will be entering the transfer portal. The announcement was surprising because Chase was a major contributor to Clemson’s gameplay over the past seasons. In 2016, he entered the Tigers as a four-star receiver.

The wide receiver is also set to finish his parks, recreation, and tourism degree in May, which means he will be on his last season.

Clemson Tigers is lucky that Chase’s departure might not affect the team’s performance too much. The Tigers is known for investing in its receiver corps, which is why it just added two four-star wide receivers to the lineup last month. Chase is the second Clemson player to enter the transfer portal in less than a week. Defensive tackle Xavier Kelly also confirmed his intent to leave the Tigers. He entered the Tigers as the nation’s no. 8 defensive end. In his statement, Kelly thanked the Clemson community for supporting him in the past few years.

He also said it was an honor for him to finish his studies at Clemson University. Stay tuned for more news and updates on College Football.