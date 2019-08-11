SummerSlam is a few hours away and Wrestling fans can't keep calm. After an awesome Saturday evening with NXT TakeOver in Toronto, we are set to enjoy an action-packed evening of SummerSlam 2019.

This is an amazing time for the wrestling fans as World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) is facing tough competition from competitors such as All Elite Wrestling (AEW), New Japan Pro Wrestling (NJPW) and Impact Wrestling.

AEW is coming up with its weekly television show on TNT network on October 2.

To counter the weekly Wednesday night wrestling show of AEW, WWE NXT is coming to FS1 network. WWE NXT and AEW television show will go head to head on Wednesdays. It is reported that Vince Mcmahon will be getting more involved with NXT now onwards. In these times of tough competition in the world of wrestling, we can definitely expect an action-packed event of SummerSlam 2019.

Matt Riddle might pick a fight with Goldberg

For a long time now, Matt Riddle has been talking a lot about Brock Lesnar and Goldberg. Previously he has been calling out Brock Lesnar for a fight and even said that he will be the one who will retire "The Beast" Brock Lesnar. But these days, Riddle has shifted his attention towards WWE Hall of Famer Goldberg. He has been attacking Goldberg since his botch-filled match against "The Phenom" Undertaker.

Matt called Goldberg "worst wrestler" after Goldberg had a disappointing match at "Super ShowDown".

Riddle has posted a video on his Instagram account in which he stated, "Real talk, the bro will be at SummerSlam tomorrow. And if you don't like it, too bad, you are gonna have to deal with it." Therefore, it seems that Riddle might interfere in Goldberg's match against Dolph Ziggler costing him the match and igniting rivalry with the WWE Hall of Famer.

Ronda Rousey might attack Becky Lynch

WWE Raw Women's Champion Becky Lynch has been talking trash about Ronda Rousey since she left WWE after losing her Wrestlemania match against Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair. It seems that Ronda has got some unfinished business with Becky Lynch and she might interrupt her match with Natalya costing her the Raw Women's Championship.

Triple H too made a statement regarding Ronda Rousey stating that she has more to prove.

He said in a recent teleconference, “You’ve got Ronda out taking a personal break right now, but she’s been very clear about her passion for WWE and her desire that she has more to prove.”

Also, Brad Shepard recently wrote on Twitter, "A source in #WWE told me as of this morning that Ronda Rousey and her husband Travis Browne MAY be coming to Toronto. Emphasis on MAY – I don’t know anything with certainty at this point."

A source in #WWE told me as of this morning that Ronda Rousey and her husband Travis Browne MAY be coming to Toronto. Emphasis on MAY - I don’t know anything with certainty at this point. https://t.co/wEgv8Yib8I — Brad Shepard (@TheBradShepard) August 10, 2019

Sasha Banks might interfere in Bayley's match

Former Women's Champion Sasha Banks is reportedly set to return after a long hiatus since Wrestlemania 35.

Sasha was reportedly upset with WWE after her loss at Wrestlemania. But according to latest reports, by Brad Shepard, it seems that things are better and Sasha Banks is expected to return and interfere in Bayley's SmackDown Live Women's Championship match.

Bloody matches expected

SummerSlam 2019 is rated as TV-14 instead of TV-PG and there seems to be a very good reason for that. WWE is planning mature content for the event.

According to what Brad Shepard wrote on Twitter, "According to a source in #WWE, the reason #WWE SummerSlam is advertised as TV-14 is because the show is “going to get violent.” I’m told blood will be shed, and also something big is being planned for the Daniel Bryan/Rowan/Roman Reigns storyline."