WWE PPV SummerSlam 2019 will take place in Toronto, Ontario, Canada on August 12 in Scotiabank Arena. WWE Hall of Famers Trish Stratus and Goldberg are set to make their in-ring return at the biggest party of Summer. Goldberg confirmed his return, in a surprising way, by showing up at last week's episode of SmackDown Live.

Titles such as Universal Championship, WWE Championship, United States Championship, SmackDown Live Women's Championship, and Raw Women's Championship will be on the line.

With AEW in mind, WWE is expected to step up its game by bringing more surprises. Shawn Michaels is another legend who has been appearing on television these days. There is a possibility that Shawn Michaels might also appear at SummerSlam involving himself in the match between Goldberg and Dolph Ziggler. According to reports by PWinsider.com, WWE Hall of Famer Mark Henry, Christian, and Alicia Fox have been spotted in Toronto, Ontario, Canada.

Expected: Sasha Banks, Matt Riddle, and CM Punk

Former Women's Champion Sasha Banks has been out of action since her Wrestlemania 35 match. When Sasha Banks lost her match at Wrestlemania 35, she was reportedly upset with WWE and so she did not appear in WWE after that incident. But according to latest reports, by Brad Shepard, it seems that things are better and Sasha Banks is expected to return and interfere in either Bayley's SmackDown Live Women's Championship match or Becky's Raw Women's Championship match.

Matt Riddle has been talking trash about Goldberg, on social media, for quite a few days now. In his Twitter post, regarding SummerSlam, he wrote, "Just so everyone knows I’ll be at takeover and summer slam this weekend, and if you think for one second I’m not going to do anything you’re insane bro! Buckle Up it’s gonna be a wild ride."

Lastly, CM Punk is the wrestler who is least expected to return to the ring but is still the subject of rumors.

The chances of his return are becoming more and more possible lately, as he has been talking about Wrestling more than ever. He recently called out Cody Rhodes and AEW for offering him a contract via text message. To this, Cody replied by making a prediction that Punk might possibly end up returning to WWE. Let's hope Punk shocks the WWE Universe and it will definitely be one of the most shocking returns of WWE ever.

SummerSlam Match Card

Randy Orton and Kofi Kingston will be squaring off against each other for the WWE Championship title. Both of them have been in WWE for a very long time now. They are set to reignite a 10-year-old rivalry, this Sunday, at SummerSlam. Seth Rollins takes on "The Beast" Brock Lesnar. Bray Wyatt will make his return and face Finn Balor. Becky Lynch will defend her Raw Women's title against Natalya.

​Bayley will defend her SmackDown Women's title against Ember Moon. Goldberg returns to face "The ShowOff" Dolph Ziggler. WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus makes her in-ring return after a long break to face "The Queen" Charlotte. Shane McMahon will take on Kevin Owens. These are the top matches featured along with other additional matches that might take place.