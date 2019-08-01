After having a disappointing match at Super ShowDown in Saudi Arabia, WWE Hall of Famer Goldberg is reportedly returning at SummerSlam to face a wrestler who has been calling him out for being a disappointing wrestler. That guy is none other than "The Show Off" Dolph Ziggler who is set to face The Miz at SummerSlam as this match was confirmed at this week's SmackDown Live. Dolph Ziggler has been acting as a major heel since his return when he attacked WWE Champion Kofi Kingston.

Dolph faced Kofi Kingston at Super ShowDown after his return but was unsuccessful in winning the match. He also got a rematch against Kofi which was a steel cage match at WWE's Stomping Grounds, but he again failed. Since his return, he has been calling himself a wrestler who deserves respect and all the spotlight which he has not been getting. His popular phrase these days is "It should have been me".

Goldberg vs. Dolph Ziggler might finally happen

Last week, Dolph Ziggler disrespected Shawn Michaels by calling him a disappointment as he returned to the ring at WWE's Crown Jewel in November last year. Ziggler has also been attacking Goldberg for a while for his recent match with The Undertaker at Super ShowDown in Saudi Arabia where he was not able to wrestle properly and could not reach the expectation of the WWE Universe.

According to what Dave Meltzer said during Wrestling Observer Radio, Dolph's match is set to be canceled as his opponent is going to be WWE Hall of Famer Goldberg.

He said, “As you know, I’ve said that Dolph Ziggler has an opponent, I just don’t know who it was. I was just told that it’s not The Miz and it’s not Shawn Michaels.”

Dave referred to the speculations being made by everyone that Dolph's opponent is Goldberg.

He continued, “I got a call from someone in WWE who was talking to me about ‘How did you know it was Bill Goldberg?’ They didn’t realize that I said I didn’t know because all these people had said that, but I never said it in the first place. So, in fact, it is Bill Goldberg, and that’s how I found out. Isn’t that wonderful?”

Roman Reigns expected to face Daniel Bryan

"The Big Dog" Roman Reigns' opponent is not yet revealed by WWE.

In the latest episode of SmackDown Live, WWE advertised that Roman Reigns' SummerSlam opponent will be revealed but it did not happen as Reigns escaped from an accident while he was making his way to the ring. As a result, there was no announcement of Reigns' opponent at SummerSlam on August 11. But Dave Meltzer has revealed on Wrestling Observer Radio that Daniel Bryan will be the opponent of Roman Reigns at SummerSlam.

These two had earlier faced each other at WWE Fastlane in 2015 when they both were top babyfaces. Roman Reigns defeated Daniel Bryan in that match and became the number one contender for World Heavyweight Championship. It will be interesting to see who wins this one as Bryan is not a babyface anymore.