As we get closer to the regular season, the Nebraska football team continues to get tons of attention from the national media. It's also getting plenty of positive attention from Las Vegas. New lines, just weeks ahead of the 2019 season show a Huskers team that are favorites in four of their five biggest games of the year.

Even more interesting is they are pretty big favorites in several of those clashes.

Phil Steele released a whole new swatch of odds, created by SuperBook at WestGate Las Vegas and NU appears to be a team that is going to beat quite a few of the best teams in the Big Ten.

Nebraska football's big line against CU

Nebraska's game against Colorado stands out for two reasons. It's an early-season matchup between two old rivals. It's also an early chance for Scott Frost and company to get a measure of revenge for a disastrous first season in Lincoln.

The Buffaloes came into Lincoln last year and managed to escape with a win.

The Cornhuskers would like to return the favor in Boulder. Superbook believes that's exactly what's going to happen. The new line has the Nebraska football team as nine-point favorites. That's quite the line for a team that went 4-8 a year ago and is on the road. It's no wonder CU is working overtime to try and keep Husker fans out of Folsom Field.

Dogs against Ohio State

Among the "big" games this year, the only contest the Huskers are currently underdogs is against Ohio State. The Buckeyes are currently listed as six-point favorites against the Nebraska football team.

That shouldn't be all that shocking, considering what OSU has been compared to NU the last few years. The fact that the spread is relatively small should be taken as a good sign.

Nebraska football winning the west?

It's the rest of the odds that should make Husker fans excited. SuperBook has the Cornhuskers as four-point favorites against Purdue, five-point favorites against Wisconsin and whopping seven-point favorites against Iowa. Looking at those lines, it's easy to draw the conclusion the Huskers are considered the odds-on favorites to win their division.

Certainly, if they manage to win all the games they're favored in, it would appear they would be the front runners.

There are several other games on the schedule where Frost and company would need to take care of business. It would seem as though they would be expected to do just that if they could log wins over Wisconsin, Iowa, and Purdue. Yesterday marked the three-week mark from the 2019 regular season for the Nebraska football team.

It won't be long now before we get to see whether or not the talk of improvement this summer pays off.

Should it go as some in the national media think it will, happy days will be here again in Lincoln.