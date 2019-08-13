The latest episode of "Monday Night Raw" took place the next night after WWE's pay-per-view "SummerSlam." It was a night where we saw a surprise return of former Women's Champion "The Boss" Sasha Banks. United States Champion AJ Styles challenged the Universal Champion Seth Rollins and the return of the King of the Ring tournament.

Joe defeated Sami Zayn via submission with the Coquina Clutch. The Miz defeated Dolph Ziggler via submission with the Figure Four Leg Lock.

Rey Mysterio and Andrade squared off in a "2 out of 3 falls" match. Rey lost the match and seemed disappointed due to his continuous loss to Andrade. Drew McIntyre defeated Cedric Alexander in a singles match. Ricochet defeated Elias in a singles match. Robert Roode defeated No Way Jose in a singles match.

Nikki Cross and Alexa Bliss defended their Women's Tag Team Championship successfully against "The Kabuki Warriors" Kairi Sane and Asuka.

Even the 24/7 Championship changed hands three times as The Revival defeated R-Truth. R-Truth again pinned The Revival and finally, Elias attacked Truth with a guitar and took his 24/7 Championship from him. Elias is now a three time 24/7 Champion. In the main event, we witnessed a "Champion vs. Champion" match featuring AJ Styles and Seth Rollins. The match ended in disqualification as Gallows and Anderson attacked Rollins and the numbers game took over Seth Rollins. Ricochet came to Rollins' rescue but could not do it. Braun Strowman emerged and helped Rollins and Ricochet.

King of the Ring 2019 participants

A video package during "Monday Night Raw" showed these superstars as the participants of the King of the Ring 2019 tournament. From the Raw roster, Ricochet, The Miz, Cedric Alexander, Drew McIntyre, Cesaro, Sami Zayn, Baron Corbin, and Samoa Joe will be participating in the tournament. From the SmackDown Live roster, Elias, Kevin Owens, Chad Gable, Andrade, Shelton Benjamin, Buddy Murphy, Ali and Apollo Crews will be participating in the tournament.

Heel Sasha Banks attacks injured Natalya

Natalya made a great effort against Becky Lynch at SummerSlam and tried to capture the Raw Women's Championship but in the end, Becky proved to be a better wrestler. Natalya came on "Raw" and shared an emotional message about her father. She said that her father congratulated her in her dream last night. She was soon interrupted by a surprising return of Sasha Banks.

Banks came down to the ring, hugged Natalya and quickly started unloading punches on Natalya. Raw Women's Champion Becky Lynch came to the rescue of Natalya but Sasha dominated Becky too. Banks attacked Becky with multiple chair shots and left the ring with a smile on her face. It seems that we might see a rivalry between Sasha Banks and Becky Lynch.

Some of the achievements by Becky Lynch are, "WWE Raw Women's Championship (once) and WWE SmackDown Women's Championship (three times)".

Some of the achievements of Sasha Banks are, "WWE Women's Championship (three times, current), WWE Women's Tag Team Championship (once) and NXT Women's Championship (once)."