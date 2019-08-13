Anthony Davis hasn’t even played a single game with the Los Angeles Lakers, but rumors about him leaving tinsel town after one season have steadily gained traction.

Davis, 26, joined the Lakers after the New Orleans Pelicans granted his trade request with a mammoth deal this offseason. The blockbuster trade saw the Lakers basically sacrificing their future by sending up-and-coming prospects Lonzo Ball, Brandon Ingram, Josh Hart and a bunch of draft picks.

The Lakers’ acquisition of Davis to partner with LeBron James enabled them to attract several established free agents like DeMarcus Cousins, Avery Bradley, and Danny Green, just to name a few.

In just one good summer, the Lakers are not only in a position to end their six-year playoff drought but also to vie for an NBA championship in a wide-open league with so many true contenders.

A ray of hope for the Knicks

After missing on top-tier free agents this offseason, it all seems that the curse remains entrenched deep into the very foundation of the New York Knicks organization.

However, the news about Davis’ interest in the Knicks has certainly brought in a ray of hope for the franchise’s ever suffering fanbase.

Veteran NBA scribe Marc Beerman of New York Post reported over the weekend about Davis’ inclination toward the Knicks, which is something his agent Rich Paul is not against at all.

“The 2020 free-agent pool is short on stars, but they could be one of the favorites for big fish Anthony Davis if the Lakers implode.

Rich Paul, Davis’ agent, likes the idea of his client in New York, according to a source,” Beerman writes.

Losing the opportunity to sign the likes of Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving, Kawhi Leonard, and Jimmy Butler was obviously devastating, but the Knicks could still become a formidable team in the future, especially if they can add Davis to their promising young core (RJ Barret, Alonzo Trier, Kevin Knox, and Mitchell Robinson).

It’s important to note that New York was one of several teams bidding for the service of Davis before he got shipped to Los Angeles a few months ago. The Knicks were willing to use some of their young talents along with draft picks to land Davis, but the Lakers’ trade package for the star was just too high to match.

Being bullish with the Bulls

Another team that could spring a challenge to the Lakers and Knicks, should Davis hit the free agency market in 2020 is the Chicago Bulls.

After dealing Jimmy Butler to the Timberwolves in 2017, the Bulls are still in the process of putting the pieces together, hoping that one day their young players like Zach Lavine, Lauri Markkanen and Wendell Carter Jr. would develop into All-Star caliber players and lead the team back to the postseason.

However, with Davis’ free agency looming in the horizon, Chicago might come as another enticing landing spot for the Chicago native.

Although there were reports about Davis’ lukewarm stance on playing in his hometown, the Bulls will continue to be a team to watch out regarding Davis’ future, especially if they come up with a better showing this season.

In a recent interview with the Chicago Tribune, the former Perspective Charter School star showed his love for the city and not ruled out the possibility of joining the Bulls, when the right time comes.

“I mean, (this is) definitely hometown,” Davis told Chicago Tribune. “If the opportunity ever presents itself and when that time comes, I’d definitely consider it.”

The Knicks and the Bulls are two big-market teams hungry for a generational star. It’s been decades since these franchises sniff the NBA finals. They will pin their hopes on Davis' availability in the market, though it’s all dependent on what will happen with the Lakers next season.

The general thought is Davis would only leave the Lakers if the team fails to reach full potential or if there’s something dramatic happen inside the locker room that would result in their implosion.