SummerSlam 2019 just got over and it definitely gave us a lot of things to remember. The event saw returning Hall of Famers like Goldberg and Trish Stratus Wrestling inside the ring again. It even had a surprise return of WWE Hall of Famer Edge who speared Elias. Two time WWE Hall of Famer "The Nature Boy" Ric Flair too made an appearance backstage in a small segment with The Street Profits. Another WWE Hall of Famer Bret "The Hitman" Hart appeared backstage to wish good luck to Seth Rollins for his match against Brock Lesnar for WWE Universal Championship. "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt made his long-awaited in-ring return and a scary entrance.

Edge returns, Kofi unloads on Randy Orton

According to wwe.com, during the kick-off show at SummerSlam Elias concert took place where he started doing what he does best and that insulting the crowd and the place itself. As soon as he started insulting the audience and the city of Toronto, former WWE star Edge surprised the WWE Universe by making a surprise entrance towards the ring and hitting Elias with a spear.

Kofi Kingston and Randy Orton went against each other in a classic match with great maneuvers and high flying action. Randy Orton countered Kofi's high flying action with an RKO. Randy Orton was moments away from winning the WWE Championship but then Orton shifted his attention towards his family. He tried to humiliate Kofi in front of his family that was present at the ringside. Kofi fired back and hit Orton with multiple Kendo stick shots and ended it with a "Trouble In Paradise". Kofi stood tall towards the end of the match with his family cheering for him.

Bray Wyatt scares everyone and destroys Finn Balor

According to wwe.com, Bray Wyatt returned to action with a chilling entry and created a scary atmosphere. "The Fiend" destroyed Finn Balor and left with a victory. The WWE Universe seemed so happy that they chanted "That was awesome" after the match got over.

Goldberg defeated Dolph Ziggler in an easy finish. Though the match started with Dolph Ziggler back to back superkicking Goldberg twice in the starting of the match, Goldberg quickly won the match by a spear and jackhammer following the attacks by Ziggler.

After the match, Ziggler trash talked about Goldberg again and as a result he recieved two additional spears after the match as well.

Bayley and Becky Lynch successfully retained their SmackDown and Raw Women's title against Ember Moon and Natalya. Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross successfully defended their Women's Tag Team titles against The Iiconics. Kevin Owens cemented himself as the biggest babyface in WWE after achieving a victory over Shane McMahon.

But the most unbelievable moment of the entire pay-per-view was when Seth Rollins defeated Brock Lesnar in a hard-fought match. Even after brutal attacks by Brock Lesnar in the past two weeks, Seth Rollins did not back down and showed up for fighting Brock Lesnar at SummerSlam.