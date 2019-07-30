According to wwe.com, the latest episode of Monday Night Raw was a very exciting event with new champions crowned, a backstage brawl, arena fights, a chaotic ending and a brutal beatdown by Brock Lesnar hospitalizing Seth Rollins. The event started with a mixed tag team match between the team of WWE 24/7 Championship R-Truth & Carmella and the team of Drake Maverick and his wife Renee Michelle.

The match saw interference by other WWE stars like Titus O Neil, Robert Rude, Mike Kanellis, Zack Ryder, Curt Hawkins, and others.

Towards the end of the match, WWE 24/7 Champion was able to score a pinfall on Drake Maverick securing the 24/7 title successfully. After the match ended, R-Truth was attacked by rest of the superstars outside the ring which included Mike Kanellis who scored a pinfall over Truth and ran away after winning the 24/7 Championship. Kanellis was later blackmailed by his own wife Maria Kanellis where she asked him to lie down and lose his title to her.

Hence, Maria became the first "pregnant 24/7 champion" as boasted by herself till the end of the episode. In this way, 24/7 title changed hands two times at Raw this week.

This week's Raw also organized a Gauntlet match to determine the number one contender for the United States Championship against AJ Styles at SummerSlam on August 12. The participants of the Gauntlet match had Cesaro, Andrade, Rey Mysterio, Ricochet and Sami Zayn in it where Ricochet emerged victorious becoming the number one contender for the US Title match at Summerslam.

A Tag Team Championship match took place among the teams of Karl Anderson & Luke Gallows (The O.C), Jimmy Uso & Jey Uso (The Usos), and WWE Raw Tag Team Champions The Revival. It was a thrilling match where new champions were crowned as The O.C (Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows) defeated the other two teams.

Brock Lesnar rips off Seth Rollins

According to wwe.com, Seth Rollins was scheduled to face Dolph Ziggler in a singles match where Rollins vowed to teach Dolph a lesson of respect as Dolph super kicked WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels last week's SmackDown Live episode.

Brock Lesnar interrupted the match and attacked Seth Rollins brutally giving him suplexes and his finishing move "F-5". He dropped Rollins on a chair three times which resulted in Rollins bleeding from his mouth. The ambush by Brock Lesnar did not stop there as he again attacked Seth Rollins later when he carried on a stretcher. This reminded me of the "Attitude Era" times when there used to be ruthless and brutal attacks even on the backstage.

Roman Reigns and Samoa Joe led to a chaotic ending

According to wwe.com, after this match, there was supposed to be a "Samoan Summit" between "The Big Dog" Roman Reigns and Samoa Joe. This summit did not take place as Roman and Joe started fighting in the ring as Samoa had earlier attacked Reigns in the backstage few minutes ago. Drew McIntyre also joined Samoa Joe in attacking Reigns. Cedric Alexander came to the rescue of Roman Reigns.

Later, The Usos and The O.C also got involved in the fight creating a mess and this led to a chaotic ending to this week's Monday Night Raw. At the end of this fight, Roman, Cedric, and The Usos were the ones who stood tall.