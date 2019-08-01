There was a time when Nebraska football looked like a shoo-in to get quarterback prospect, Jake Garcia. The 5-star prospect's father once played for the Huskers and shortly after he was offered by the Cornhuskers, they were all he could talk about.

The problem was that while Mike Riley and company had an offense that would fit Garcia quite well, Scott Frost's attack isn't quite the same. It's not clear just how hard NU has been recruiting Garcia over the last few months.

If they have been going after him hard, it hasn't worked out.

Garcia announced the 10 teams he is still considering on Twitter earlier this week and the Nebraska football team was nowhere to be seen.

Nebraska football on the outside looking in

Garcia did say in his announcement that with the 10 schools, things were set in stone, but it doesn't look good for the Huskers. "Although things can change, these are the schools I will be taking a closer look at.

Thank you to all the coaches that have recruited me." He said in his tweet.

Jake Garcia named some of the biggest schools in the country, but he included one that has to be considered quite the dark horse. Arizona State, Auburn, Florida, Florida State, Georgia, LSU, Miami, Tennessee, and USC were in his Top 10. Alongside those Power 5 teams is San Jose State, who would certainly shock college football were they able to land the second-best player in the state of California for the 2021 class. He's also the fourth-ranked pro-style quarterback in the class.

Huskers moved on as well?

While Jake Garcia seems to have made the split with the Nebraska football team official, it's possible this particular parting of the ways has been happening for quite some time. The Huskers have been recruiting quarterbacks hard for the 2021 class over the last few months. Most prominently is Texas quarterback Dematrius Davis.

The Cornhuskers have been going hard after the number five dual-threat quarterback in the class.

It appears their pursuit of him has worked out well. When he last spoke about the Cornhuskers, he said that he could see himself fitting into the offense quite well. Certainly, it appears the Huskers' offense seems to fit Davis much better than it would Garcia.

Both quarterbacks are quite comparable to each other when it comes to the numbers they posted. There's even an argument that the Houston prospect has managed to put up even more eye-popping numbers than Jake Garcia managed to do a year ago.

Because he was a legacy prospect at the same position his father played for the Nebraska football team, there was a kind of romantic notion about landing Jake Garcia. He's also plenty talented. Still, being left out of his Top 10 could just mean it's time for the next man up.