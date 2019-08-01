In what has become an annual occurrence, the NFL has revealed their top-100 players' list for the upcoming season. The list was voted on by the players, and video packages of each player voted on can be found at NFL.com.

The top-10 players were announced on Wednesday night. In descending order, they were as follows: Von Miller, Julio Jones, Aaron Rodgers, Antonio Brown, Tom Brady, Todd Gurley, Patrick Mahomes, Khalil Mack, Drew Brees, and Aaron Donald.

Here is each team and how many players were voted from their organization.

At least five

Dallas Cowboys (8) - Byron Jones 97, Leighton Vander-Esch 74, Amari Cooper 64, Jaylon Smith 61, Zack Martin 59, Tyron Smith 52, Demarcus Lawrence 45, Ezekiel Elliott 18

Kansas City Chiefs (6) - Mitchell Schwartz 94, Frank Clark 85, Chris Jones 36, Travis Kelce 21, Tyreek Hill 19, Patrick Mahomes 4

Los Angeles Chargers (6) - Joey Bosa 56, Melvin Ingram 48, Keenan Allen 38, Melvin Gordon 34, Derwin James 31, Phillip Rivers 17

Los Angeles Rams (6) - Eric Weddle 100, Andrew Whitworth 91, Robert Woods 76, Jared Goff 32, Todd Gurley 5, Aaron Donald 1

Minnesota Vikings (5) - Harrison Smith 83, Kirk Cousins 78, Stefon Diggs 73, Danielle Hunter 57, Adam Thielen 33

Pittsburgh Steelers (5) - TJ Watt 93, Cameron Heyward 88, James Connor 62, JuJu Smith-Schuster 47, Ben Roethlisberger 44

It may surprise many that the Cowboys have the most representatives on the top-100. With all that top-tier talent, it may be a necessity for head coach Jason Garrett to go deep into the playoffs in order to keep his job.

2-4 players

Carolina Panthers (4) - Cam Newton 87, Gerald McCoy 75, Christian McCaffrey 42, Luke Kuechly 24

Chicago Bears (4) - Kyle Fuller 95, Akiem Hicks 39, Eddie Jackson 30, Khalil Mack 3

Cleveland Browns (4) - Jarvis Landry 84, Baker Mayfield 50, Myles Garrett 49, Odell Beckham Jr. 23

Houston Texans (4) - Jadeveon Clowney 63, Deshaun Watson 51, JJ Watt 12, Deandre Hopkins 11

Indianapolis Colts (4) - T.Y.

Hilton 69, Eric Ebron 66, Darius Leonard 26, Andrew Luck 20

New England Patriots (4) - Julian Edelman 90, Devin McCourty 89, Stephon Gilmore 22, Tom Brady 6

New Orleans Saints (4) - Cameron Jordan 41, Alvin Kamara 14, Michael Thomas 13, Drew Brees 2

Philadelphia Eagles (4) - Carson Wentz 96, Jason Kelce 72, Zach Ertz 40, Fletcher Cox 28

Denver Broncos (3) - Bradley Chubb 82, Phillip Lindsay 68, Von Miller 10

Green Bay Packers (3) - David Bakhtiari 43, Devante Adams 35, Aaron Rodgers 8

Seattle Seahawks (3) - Tyler Lockett 98, Russell Wilson 25, Bobby Wagner 15

Tennessee Titans (3) - Derrick Henry 99, Jurrell Casey 92, Taylor Lewan 77

Arizona Cardinals (2) - Larry Fitzgerald 60, Patrick Peterson 46

Atlanta Falcons (2) - Matt Ryan 69, Julio Jones 9

Cincinnati Bengals (2) - Geno Atkins 79, AJ Green 58

Jacksonville Jaguars (2) - Calais Campbell 54, Jalen Ramsey 27

New York Jets (2) - C.J.

Mosley 71, Jamal Adams 37

San Francisco 49ers (2) - Dee Ford 67, George Kittle 29

Tampa Bay Buccaneers (2) - Jason Pierre-Paul 65, Mike Evans 53

The team that many people will be watching here are the Browns. They easily could have had more make the list such as running backs Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt as well as cornerback Denzel Ward just to make a few. The team website posted a video of Ward commenting on being left off.

0-1 players

Baltimore Ravens (1) - Mark Ingram 80

Detroit Lions (1) - Darius Slay 86

Miami Dolphins (1) - Xavien Howard 55

New York Giants (1) - Saquon Barkley 16

Oakland Raiders (1) - Antonio Brown 7

Washington Redskins (1) - Trent Williams 81

Buffalo Bills (0)

Making up the rear are the Bills who are the only team not have a single player on the list. Fans of the team have to hope that quarterback Josh Allen takes a step forward in his second year so he’s not left off in 2020.