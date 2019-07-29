CM Punk is a former WWE and ROH superstar who has achieved a lot of milestones in his Wrestling career. He is one of the very few wrestlers who have made their mark on the hearts of a large section of wrestling fans. After leaving WWE in 2014, CM Punk has never wrestled inside a WWE ring but still, fans are expecting Punk to return to the ring one day. Not just fans, even wrestlers and former wrestlers have been commenting on CM Punk's return to the ring. The latest comments on Punk's return have been made by a former WWE star and D-X member, X-Pac.

X-Pac feels Punk will appear on AEW's first TV show

Sean 'X-Pac' Waltman on his latest talk, mentioned Punk's Starrcast appearance and went on to say that CM Punk would surprise him if he does not appear at AEW's first episode on TNT on October 2. He said, "I would be surprised if he doesn’t show up in AEW. I have said this (before). I have been saying this since they announced AEW. I wouldn’t be surprised if he shows up on the very first (TV) show.”

Before this, CM Punk revealed in an interview to ESPN that he had received an AEW offer via text message which he did not quite like.

His statement was, "I always think if somebody wants to do business with me, they can come talk to me. Texting offers isn't really a way to do good business, at least."

To this, Cody Rhodes cleared the air by posting on his Twitter account that someone from AEW did meet him and also wrote that he texted CM Punk 'plenty'. His tweet was, "I think he was misquoted. I know 1 of us had met with him in person, and yes I texted him plenty when we couldn’t connect on the actual phone, but not a contracted offer. I wouldn’t be surprised if he went back to wwe. Regardless, great wrestler & guy.

Door is open if he wants it."

I think he was misquoted. I know 1 of us had met with him in person, and yes I texted him plenty when we couldn’t connect on the actual phone, but not a contracted offer. I wouldn’t be surprised if he went back to wwe. Regardless, great wrestler & guy. Door is open if he wants it https://t.co/3ityuurGGy — Cody Rhodes (@CodyRhodes) July 26, 2019

Alundra Blayze and Lacey Evans Twitter feud

WWE Hall of Famer Madusa a.k.a Alundra Blayze has been engaging herself in a Twitter banter with current WWE female superstar Lacey Evans.

Alundra had earlier attacked Lacey by mentioning her family and her military career. She mentioned that Lacey has been dragging her husband and child on her trailer wherever she goes. This happened when Lacey Evans mentioned Alundra Blayze as one of "Yesterday's nasties" on her Twitter account after Raw Reunion.

Their Twitter feud still continues as Alundra Blayze has now hinted at a Summerslam match for herself and Lacey Evans.

Her tweet was quickly picked up by Lacey as she promised to teach Alundra a lesson even at the cost of her career. Lacey wrote, "I volunteer to rip you out of your retirement home and make you choke on your words. Legend or not..you're disrespectful, swollen headed nasty that has it coming. Talk about my family again...I'll lose this career gladly waving goodbye with your blood on my hands. #Shoot"

I volunteer to rip you out of your retirement home and make you choke on your words.



Legend or not..you're disrespectful, swollen headed nasty that has it coming.



Talk about my family again..... I'll lose this career gladly waving goodbye with your blood on my hands. #Shoot https://t.co/TDzQwwoU3M — Lacey Evans ~ WWE Superstar (@LaceyEvansWWE) July 28, 2019

Alundra has fired back by saying "#letsfight" and she again mentioned Lacey's family in her tweet.