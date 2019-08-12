The Nebraska football team has found itself in good standing with one of its top receiver recruits in the 2020 class. Lawaun Powell announced on Twitter over the weekend that he had reduced the number of schools he's considering to three.

The number 14 player in the state of Illinois according to 247Sports composite rankings for this class has named the Illinois Fighting Illini, the Purdue Boilermakers and the Cornhuskers in his final three.

The exclusive Big Ten look isn't a total surprise, though there were a few recruiting analysts who believed Iowa State would be the mix for longer. Now it's going to be all about managing to pull Powell out of his home state.

Under the radar get on the horizon for Nebraska football?

Powell hasn't been getting a ton of mention because of his middle of the road recruiting rankings when looking at 247Sports but he seems to be a bit more highly touted at second glance.

Rivals has the receiver as the ninth-best player in the state of Illinois and the 91st best receiver in the class. Those are both pretty big jumps from 247Sports who has him at 14th and 138th.

None of those rankings are going to get Nebraska football fans salivating, but it appears the Huskers are hard after the pass catcher. He's certainly shown that he can rack up the numbers in high school. As a junior, Powell caught 33 passes for 724 yards and nine touchdowns. He's looking to put up even better numbers in his final high school season.

Help with another Huskers' recruit?

All by himself, Lawaun Powell would be a get. If he could help the Nebraska football team to land one of his teammates, all the better. The wide receiver is attending East St. Louis high, which has a number of players getting some major attention from major programs. Among those is Antonio Johnson.

Johnson is ranked as the 12th best safety in the entire country according to 247Sports composite rankings.

He's also a recent free agent. Earlier this summer the 4-star prospect had been a commit to Tennessee but a few weeks back he decided to re-open his recruiting. At the moment, programs like Alabama and Texas A&M appear to be in the lead, but the Nebraska football team does have an offer in.

Powell has seen the Huskers' campus (on a February visit) and could be an interesting conduit if Scott Frost and company can get their feet back in the door.

Landing the defensive back would still be a long shot at best but it never hurts to have a teammate who is as positive on the Cornhuskers as Powell appears to be.

As for when the wide receiver is going to pare down his list from three to one? That date hasn't been set just yet. He still hasn't taken visits to Illinois or Purdue and should he decide he wants to see all three campuses before making the call, it could be later in the fall before the Nebraska football team learns its fate.