The full regular-season schedule for the 2019-20 NBA season has been finally revealed, and the Toronto Raptors are among a handful of teams that received double-digit numbers of US National TV games next season.

The defending NBA champion will have 11 games to be televised on US cable giants ESPN and TNT. The first one will take place on Opening Day as the Raptors hosted Zion Williamson and the up-and-coming New Orleans Pelicans on October 22, the same day they will raise their first championship banner to the rafters of the Scotiabank Arena.

While the number of nationally televised games took a step back (the Raptors had 15 US TV games during the 2018-19 season), Raptors beat writer Josh Lewenberg of TSN still thinks there are tons of games to look forward to next season.

The Vince Carter farewell game

One of Lewenberg’s picks is the April 10 game between Atlanta Hawks and Toronto Raptors, in which long-time fan favorite Vince Carter is expected to play his final game where his pro-career began.

Carter, 42, announced two weeks ago that he will play his 22nd and final season with the Hawks. Barring a freak injury at training camp and preseason, he is set to become the longest-tenured player in NBA history.

Season opener: Oct 22

RJ Barret’s TOR debut: Nov 27

Kawhi’s return: Dec 11

Christmas Day vs BOS: Dec 25

DeMar in Toronto: Jan 12

Finals rematch vs GSW: Mar 5 in GS, Mar 16 in TOR

LeBron/Lakers in TOR: Mar 24

Before his decision to re-sign with the Hawks, Carter revealed he and the Raptors explored the possibility of a reunion in his farewell season.

Obviously, negotiations didn’t materialize, but still, the shoo-in Hall of Famer is bound to get another standing ovation from the Raptors faithful.

Carter played his first six-and-half seasons with the Raptors before he joined the New Jersey Nets, Orlando Magic, Phoenix Suns, Dallas Mavericks, Memphis Grizzlies, Sacramento Kings and Hawks.

The Warriors rematch and Christmas Day treat

Lewenberg also circled the Raptors’ games with the Golden State Warriors on March 5 in Golden State and on March 15 in Toronto as must-watch games.

Finals MVP Kawhi Leonard might have already left the city, yet there’s still plenty of storylines that would make these rivalry games with the Warriors interesting going forward.

Of course, the Christmas Day game vs. the Boston Celtics will be a big one since it’s the first time the Raptors are going to play on that day.

Other games on Lewenberg’s list: New York Knicks guard RJ Barrett’s Toronto debut on November 27, the Kawhi Leonard revenge game on December 11, DeMar DeRozan homecoming on January 11, and LeBron and the Lakers’ north of the border visit on March 24.

The Raptors will enter the season with a slightly different roster after losing Kawhi and Danny Green to free agency this summer. Many NBA pundits view the Raptors as a relevant team in the Eastern Conference, though their ceiling would be a lot lower this season because of the departure of their key players.