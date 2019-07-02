This week's edition of WWE Monday Night Raw was a completely different event with Braun Strowman and Bobby Lashley tearing the house down, AJ Styles turning heel and reforming "The Club," "The Phenom" Undertaker addressing Shane McMahon and Drew McIntyre, Samoa Joe teaming up with Viking Raiders to face "The New Day" and more. This was the first episode with Paul Heyman as the executive director of WWE Monday Night Raw. It was quite evident as we saw a lot of surprises and shocking heel turn as well.

WWE announced last week that Paul Heyman and Eric Bischoff have returned to WWE in a brand new role to restructure the infrastructure. This was a big step by WWE to improve the ratings and compete with other Wrestling promotions like All Elite Wrestling (AEW), New Japan Pro Wrestling (NJPW), Ring of Honor (ROH) and Impact Wrestling.

Braun Strowman with a possible separated pelvis

WWE Monday Night Raw kick started with a monstrous "Falls Count Anywhere" match featuring "The Monster Among Men" Braun Strowman and Bobby Lashley.

Two giants gave their best in the brutal match which ended in a no-contest as Strowman charged Lashley through the LED. Both men were rushed to the local hospital following the accident. According to the WWE statement, Bobby Lashley was released with immediate care while Braun Strowman might have suffered a separated pelvis. The WWE statement read: "Braun Strowman has reportedly been admitted to a local medical facility with a possible separated pelvis.

Bobby Lashley has reportedly been released from immediate care."

The New Day's members Xavier Woods and Big E were scheduled for a tag team match against Viking Raiders. After the match started, Samoa Joe interrupted by attacking Xavier Woods. As a result, Kofi Kingston came to the rescue of Xavier and Big E. This resulted in a six-man-tag match among the six of them. The team of Kofi, Xavier and Big E tasted the defeat as Samoa Joe applied a "Coquina Clutch" on Kofi and he passed out.

"The Phenom" Undertaker made his surprise entry when Shane McMahon and Drew McIntyre were addressing the Undertaker situation. "The Deadman" Undertaker made it clear that he is here to take the souls of Shane McMahon and Drew McIntyre as he is the "Reaper of Souls".

AJ Styles attacks Ricochet after losing

Former WWE Champion AJ Styles shocked the WWE Universe when he turned heel after he lost his match against the United States Champion Ricochet.

Styles reformed "The Club" by teaming up with Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows. Styles was scheduled for United States Championship match against Ricochet in the main event of Raw. AJ Styles was able to score an early pin against Ricochet by hitting a "Phenomenal Forearm" but unfortunately Ricochet's leg was under the rope. Later, Ricochet scored a pin over Styles retaining the US title.